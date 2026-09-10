Outgoing Democrat demands taxpayers pay for transgender health care for detained illegal aliens

A Democrat congressman who lost his bid for re-election is calling for government-funded "transgender" medical care for detained illegal aliens.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) held a press conference Thursday decrying federal officials for not providing transgender health care for illegal aliens.

He also compared the treatment of transgender-identifying migrants to the racism he says he faced as a black American.

Green addressed Markwayne Mullin, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and called for him to correct the "hazardous conditions" for "transgender immigrants" reported at detention centers.

"This is the result of deliberate agency policies, including the denial of medical care and removal of protections for transgender individuals," said Green.

He spoke alongside members of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus as well as the Montrose Center.

"Transgender persons deserve to live without fear that their identity will be used as a reason to deny them care, especially health care, safety, or humane treatment while in ICE custody," he added.

"While many communities have suffered under harmful immigration policies, we must not overlook the particular vulnerabilities faced by transgender immigrants in detention," Green continued. "Government custody must never become a license to discriminate. We must demand humane treatment and necessary medical care, and we must protect transgender lives."

Green accused the Trump administration of rescinding the policies of the Biden administration to protect transgender-identifying migrants and to provide them with health care.

He also compared the treatment of transgender-identifying migrants to the racism he says he faced as a black American.

"We cannot allow people to be punished because of who they are. Uh, I have had a history of experiencing this type of punishment," he said. "Simply because of the color of my skin, I was harassed by police."

The Democrat's press conference can be viewed in its entirety at the congressman's YouTube channel.

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Green is best known for getting kicked out of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speeches, interrupting in February and last year as well.

He was defeated in the Democratic primary election for the redrawn 18th Congressional District of Texas by Rep. Christian Menefee, who will face Republican candidate Ronald Whitfield.

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