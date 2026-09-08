Woke mob raising funds for transgender surgery to PROTEST Tacoma brewery's political donation

Various businesses are cutting ties with a brewery in Tacoma, Washington, after it was discovered that the owners made a donation to political action group opposed to liberal policies.

The backlash against the E9 Brewing Co. & Taproom began after a socialist political activist outed the organizations that had backed the Let's Go Washington PAC.

'After learning of their donation to Let’s Go Washington, we will no longer be carrying E9 beers.'

The PAC raised money to oppose transgender athletes in women's sports and the millionaire's tax, as well as to support a parental bill of rights.

The brewery owners, brothers John and Lucas Xitco, said that they had donated to the PAC to oppose the tax.

Zev Cook, the activist who exposed the Xitcos' donations, had been a Tacoma City Council candidate and also a co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America in Tacoma. Cook also identifies as a transgender woman.

Some of the restaurants are pledging to stop selling the brewery's offerings.

"We are an anti-fascist restaurant, we support trans kids, we believe in a progressive tax system. Therefore, after learning of their donation to Let’s Go Washington, we will no longer be carrying E9 beers," read a statement from Corbeau restaurant on Instagram.

Dusty’s Hideaway said it would sell its remaining inventory of E9 beers and donate the proceeds to help a transgender employee receive top surgery.

John Xitco vehemently denied that the donations had anything to do with the transgender issues and provided evidence supporting his claim to the Bellingham Herald.

"We supported the tax initiative. We didn’t even know about the other initiatives," he said.



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Xitco also posted a statement saying he would donate to LGBTQ+ centers in the wake of the outrage.

"We have long supported the LGBTQ+ community," he wrote. "Many of those affected by the recent posts are our friends, colleagues, employees, and customers. We are especially sorry that our employees were drawn into a matter with which they had absolutely no involvement."

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