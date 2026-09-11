Energy remains high for second day of Republican Midterm Convention

The mood remained high in Dallas as the Republican Midterm Convention moved into its second day. The American Airlines Center was full by mid-afternoon Thursday for another slate of speakers, featuring a number of congressional candidates from around the country.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the stage around 5 p.m. to loud applause and spoke about the importance of the upcoming midterms — echoing what has been a constant refrain from speakers throughout the event: "We are gathered here at a time for choosing ... the most consequential midterms in our lifetimes."

'It's been good to see everything that has been accomplished by the administration.'

Cruz also emphasized the radical nature of Democrat candidates, emphasizing the "mainstream versus extreme" distinction that has become a key talking point for the GOP: "They hate Christians, they hate Jews, they hate capitalism, and they hate America."

Attendees said they felt energized by the convention and thought it would help with voter turnout in November. Mark Knoderer, who traveled from Georgia to attend the convention, said he was motivated by the extreme nature of Democrat positions.

"This election is extremely important, and the Democrats are going so far left it's crazy that anyone would vote for them," Knoderer told Blaze News.

Isaac Laster, chairman of the Young Republicans of Texas, added that he's optimistic about voter enthusiasm heading into the midterms: "It's been good to see everything that has been accomplished by the administration. I think that will energize people."

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Image source: BlazeTV

Laster also pointed to areas where GOP politicians can continue to gain ground with younger voters, such as opposition to the H-1B visa program. He called Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's recent ban on the program for taxpayer-funded institutions "an excellent step" and pointed out that young voters support the continued expansion of job protection for American workers.

"Those jobs should be going to Texans first," Laster noted to Blaze News.

The crowd continued to grow as high-profile speakers such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Karoline Leavitt addressed onlookers, touting Trump administration accomplishments and castigating the Democrat opposition. President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the convention at the end of the night.

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