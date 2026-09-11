'Bobby brought the HEAT': Praise ROLLS IN for Kennedy's FIERY speech at Republican Midterm Convention

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been widely praised online for what some say might have been the best speech of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas.

The Health and Human Services secretary of the Trump administration demolished Democrats Thursday night in a scorched-earth speech excoriating the leaders of his former party.

'RFK jr's speech is an absolute tour de force! ... This is history in the making.'

"I am 72 years old. And for 70 years of my life, I would've bet any amount of money that I would not be addressing a Republican convention!" Kennedy said to raucous applause. "The irony of my presence here is inescapable."

He recounted the many times he had attended and even spoken at Democratic conventions in his life.

"I grew up in the Democratic Party of Franklin Roosevelt, my uncle John Kennedy, my father, Robert Kennedy. And ours was a party of strong principles, of clear policies, and an inspiring idealistic vision for America," he continued. "My uncle ran on a platform of tax cuts, strong defense, and fighting communism. Does that sound familiar?"

The crowd roared.

And on social media many roared in support of the former Democrat's speech.

"RFK jr's speech is an absolute tour de force! He tore the DNC into shreds while invoking his family's legacy. Incredible summary of the past few years. This is history in the making," read one response.

"RFK Jr. is ripping the Democrat Party to shreds in his address," replied Molly McCann Sanders of the Eagle Forum.

"This might go down as the best speech of the entire convention," read another response. "The audience couldn’t stop cheering the moment they heard it. ... Bobby brought the HEAT tonight."

"Remarkable insight to the Democratic Party and its blatant hypocrisy and failures to the American people must not, can not be overlooked or ignored," said another viewer.

"Secretary Kennedy was amazing. That was one of the most powerful speeches I have seen. Ever," said another supporter.

Kennedy went on to heavily criticize Democrats for declaring Kamala Harris their nominee in 2024 after the debacle involving former President Joe Biden's mental health.

"For the first time in history they canceled their own convention. No voter ever cast a primary ballot for Kamala Harris," Kennedy recalled of the 2024 primary process.

"No elected delegate was ever consulted. The party of 'No Kings' simply anointed a queen," he added, to great applause, "hand-picked by secretive party elites, who nobody even knows who they were."

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Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"They're just faceless guys with lanyards who are calling all the shots from the upper decks of that convention center," Kennedy continued.

"And nobody can see their face," he added. "... But that's who was making the decision. And then they canceled the convention, and they held a coronation."

He also lambasted the current Democratic Party as compared to that of prior decades.

"Neither my father nor my uncle would recognize the Democratic Party of today. It struck me that this was no longer about left and right. It was about sane and insane," Kennedy said. "It was about common sense and communism!"

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