'Do me the biggest favor': President Trump keeps the crowd laughing as he makes the case for Republicans

President Donald Trump was in high spirits and made sure everyone else was too as he slammed Democrats and reminded voters of Republican accomplishments as the midterm convention drew to a close.

Trump took the stage Thursday night to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." after a well-received speech by Vice President JD Vance. The president promptly launched into a laundry list of his second-term accomplishments.

'If the Democrats get in, they'll destroy everything we've built.'

"I want to thank our great vice president, who did a fantastic job tonight," Trump began.

"This place is packed. It was packed last night," said Trump, who also addressed the convention on Wednesday. "But even more important is the spirit. ... I'm seeing a spirit like we haven't seen in this country in a long time."

The president dated that spirit back to the popular mandate he received in the 2024 election.

“Less than two years ago, the American people gave us a mandate to save America," Trump said. "In the last 19 months, I’ve delivered on every promise we made, and I think I’ve delivered on far more.”

Trump reminded the crowd about chaos at the country's border under former President Joe Biden and asked them to remember that chaos when they were deciding whether to go out and vote.

According to the White House, releases at the border have been at zero for 15 months and net migration turned negative in 2025.

“[Democrats] gave us wide-open borders, with 25 million people pouring in from all over the globe," Trump said. "We took that dark age of America and turned that into the golden age of America.”

From there, he ran through highlights of his second term.

“We delivered the largest tax cuts in American history, the largest regulation cuts in American history, the largest investment in our military in the history of our country, and made our country the energy and military superpower of the world," Trump said.

He also reminded the crowd of drastic reductions to prescription drug prices as well as Democrats' pro-transgender politics, exhorting his supporters to rally their friends and families to the polls in November.

“Get out and vote, please," Trump said. "Get out and vote."

The president then reminded the crowd about the signature proposal from his Wednesday speech: the Trump dividend.



“If we win the midterms ... we’ll provide a Trump dividend: $5,000 for every adult citizen in this country," Trump said. "We can do that because we’re doing so well as a country. We’re taking in trillions of dollars.”

RELATED: Trump promises $5,000 checks for all — if Republicans win the midterms

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Trump asked the room to vote as if he were on the ballot, citing turnout woes for Republicans when he isn't at the top of the ticket.



“I’m not on the ticket. You gotta pretend. You gotta do me the biggest favor you’ve ever done me," Trump said with his signature sense of humor. "You gotta pretend I’m on the ticket. I’m on the ticket — I’m on the ticket!”

He reminded the crowd of the stakes.

“If the Democrats get in, they’ll destroy everything we’ve built," Trump said. "So on November 3, you’ve gotta do me a favor and vote like I’m on the ballot."

As he closed his remarks, Trump had the crowd raise their right hands and pledge to get out and vote.

“I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States, that loves us so much he can’t even breathe, that I am going to go out and get my friends and family, and we are going to vote on November 3 or vote before that!"

“So help me God,” Trump said. “You know what happens if you don’t vote, right? You go to hell. I don’t want that to happen to you, so go out and vote!”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!