Ken Paxton finally hits back — with James Talarico’s own words

James Talarico has been dominating the Texas Senate conversation, but Ken Paxton is finally fighting back — and he’s using Talarico’s own words against him.

In a new AI-generated campaign ad, Paxton strings together several radical comments Talarico has actually made, and it has the AI Talarico read a fictional monologue about a “nonbinary” God, six genders, a “radical feminist” Jesus, and America not being a Christian nation.

“In the beginning, God was nonbinary, and he wasn’t a Christian. And God said, ‘Let there be six genders.’ And there were. Then God so loved the world that He gave us His only Son, who was a radical feminist and never asked people to worship Him,” the ad shows the AI Talarico saying.

“Look, I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity,” he continues.

“James Talarico, wrong for Texas,” a voice-over says.

“America is not a Christian nation,” Talarico says, before the voice-over finished, “And wrong for America too.”

“A little AI action there,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“But here’s the thing. Those are all things that James Talarico has actually said. So they’ll scream about that, ‘You made an AI, you made him say things from artificial intelligence,’” he continues, “And he’s said all of those things.”

“Just not right after each other," he adds.

The ad, Gray notes, shows “what we’re up against with James Talarico.”

“Is that who you want representing Texas?” he asks.

“But he’s very smooth. I mean the guy, he is a good campaigner, and he’s the only one we’re seeing in this race until very recent, like two minutes ago,” he adds, “We're finally seeing Ken Paxton fighting back a little bit.”

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