James Talarico's biggest problem isn't the attack ads — it's his own words

James Talarico has a new message for Texas voters: If billionaires are spending millions to stop him, he must be doing something right.

But BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn't buying it.

In Talarico's latest campaign ad, the Democrat frames a flood of outside spending and attack ads as evidence that powerful interests fear his agenda.

“Billionaires are spending millions attacking me. Here’s why. I don’t take corporate pack money. I’m running to ban dark money so billionaires can’t buy our elections, ban members of Congress from trading stocks and enriching themselves, ban gerrymandering in every state,” Talarico said in the ad.

“And establish term limits so we can show career politicians the door. I’m James Talarico, and I approve this message because if the billionaires are coming after us, we must be doing something right,” he added.

“No, that’s not what that means, James,” Gray comments.

“The reason they’re attacking you is because you’re a confused heretic, a blasphemous psycho who would be too radical for California, let alone Texas,” he continues. “Why don’t you refute the things that they’re saying about you.”

“Because everything they’re saying is true. And that’s why you won’t address anything they’re saying, and you know it, and we have the receipts,” he adds.

Executive producer Keith Malinak points out that Talarico has long been an advocate for transgender minors, which should be one of the first things the Texas Senate hopeful should address.

And he has an idea for opponent Ken Paxton.

“Here’s what I think would be powerful ... Paxton does an ad ... you kill two birds with one stone. You do it in front of the Cooks Children’s Hospital, that’s in the background. Paxton says, ‘Texas, when it came time to fight for the children of our state, I led the charge as your attorney general,’” Malink says.

“‘I made sure that we stopped, you know, that we enforced the law that said we’re not going to hack up our children. We’re not going to do this trans nonsense. My opponent, however, he’s all about it,’” he continues, “and then just put up quotes.”

“That would go a long way in showing that Paxton was the one leading the legal fight against these butchers in our state,” he adds.

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