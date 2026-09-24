2 more charged with murder after man shoved off moving train to his death in Chicago

An 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old female have been charged with murder after a man was shoved off a moving train to his death in Chicago earlier this month; a 15-year-old girl initially was charged with the victim's murder, but authorities were looking for more suspects.

Christian McBounds, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two additional murder counts, one count of aggravated battery of a transit employee, and one count of mob action, WMAQ-TV reported, citing Chicago police.

'He shouldn’t have bothered us.'

A detention-hearing judge on Wednesday denied pretrial release for McBounds; he's due back in court Oct. 7 on the charges, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Katlar Parchman, 19, also was charged with the victim's murder, WMAQ said, citing police. Parchman was booked Saturday into Cook County Jail with no bond, according to jail records; her next court date is Oct. 7.

The 15-year-old girl was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, mob action, murder by other forcible felony, and aggravated battery to a transit employee, WBBM-TV reported, adding that a judge ordered the girl detained until her next hearing in October.

The victim, 29-year-old Kyle Bickham, was riding home from work Sept. 7 on the Red Line train when McBounds, Parchman, the 15-year-old girl, and another male boarded the train at the 95th Street stop, WFLD-TV reported.

Surveillance cameras inside the train car captured what happened next, WFLD said, adding that multiple witnesses described what they saw.

Prosecutors said Bickham sat across from Parchman and started talking to her while the 15-year-old girl was walking back and forth through the car, WFLD noted. Soon Bickham got up and approached another passenger, and that passenger told Bickham to back off, the station said.

Bickham briefly got off the train at one stop, then boarded again, WFLD said, adding that he and the 15-year-old girl began arguing and moving around the car while yelling at each other.

With that, Bickham spit on the girl — but the spit also hit Parchman, the station said, citing prosecutors.

Then it was on.

RELATED: 15-year-old girl accused of shoving man off moving Chicago train to his death after fight — but she's not the only suspect

One of the men grabbed Bickham's arm while the girl punched him in the face, WFLD said, citing prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the four people involved — McBounds, Parchman, the 15-year-old girl, and the other male — surrounded Bickham and began punching him as they moved toward the back of the train car, WFLD reported. Police initially said there were three attackers.

One of the men began choking Bickham while the others, including Parchman, continued punching him and pulling at his head, the station said.

More from WFLD:

According to prosecutors, there was a brief pause in the fight near the sliding train doors, during which Bickham reached down to pick up his headphones from the floor.



The two men then forced Bickham into the corner near the train car’s sliding doors, while Parchman and the teenager closed in around him. [...]



One of the men fighting Bickham pulled the emergency lever on the sliding door while the train was still moving, forcing it open.

WMAQ, citing prosecutors, said the 15-year-old girl grabbed Bickham by his head and shoulders and — with the help of one of the males — threw him out of the moving train; Bickham was hit by a train traveling in the other direction.

Witnesses allegedly heard Parchman say, “He shouldn’t have bothered us,” WMAQ reported.

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