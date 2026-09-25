Democrat prosecutor helps illegal aliens arrested for drunk driving escape deportation, GOP report says

A Democrat prosecutor's office lashed out at Republicans angry at a policy that helps illegal aliens escape deportation.

The county attorney for Arlington in Virginia accused Republicans of perpetrating a "political sham" while defending the policy to change charges for DACA recipients accused of driving under the influence.

'Arlington County’s new policy protects the worst of the worst of criminal aliens — murderers, terrorists, and sex traffickers — from deportation.'

The House Judiciary Committee released a report accusing Arlington's Commonwealth Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti of threatening public safety to serve her liberal agenda.

The report included a document of the office's internal prosecution policies pointing out amnesty recipients accused of drunk driving could be deported by the Department of Homeland Security.

"Because of this, we must take an individual’s DACA status into account when developing offers to ensure that, while appropriate sanctions and conditions are put in place to protect the public and prevent future similar behavior, an individual is not deported because of their decision to drive while intoxicated," the policy read.

It adds that prosecutors must do their part "to prevent the disproportionate collateral consequences of a DUI conviction for a DACA recipient.”

The Republican committee said this as well as the county's reluctance to turn over illegal aliens to federal authorities for deportation also threatened public safety.

Dehghani-Tafti responded defiantly to the report.

"The authors of this report are confident, but wrong. Wrong about Virginia law, wrong about county policy, wrong about our office’s policies and their impact, and wrong about the cases they cite," she said.

"From the start, this was a political sham. The committee refused to hear my testimony in public because open testimony doesn’t let you distort a record," Ms. Dehghani-Tafti said in part.

"Now it’s clear why they wouldn’t hold a public hearing and why they stonewalled my requests for the full deposition transcript," she added. "They didn’t want the public to see it. I demand the committee release the full, unedited transcript of my deposition immediately."

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"Arlington County’s new policy protects the worst of the worst of criminal aliens — murderers, terrorists, and sex traffickers — from deportation," read the report from the Republican committee.

The Democrat-led board of Arlington denied the allegations.

"The facts and the law have not changed; immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government, and the county’s policies and actions have been compliant with the law," they responded.

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