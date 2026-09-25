Houston gang members allegedly rapped about their violent crimes on social media — until 'massive' FBI arrest

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is touting a "massive" bust of alleged gang members in Houston, Texas, who rapped about their crimes on social media.

About 15 members and associates of the YNS gang were arrested in the bust, according to sources that spoke to KHOU-TV about the operation.

'You may have a chain on, you show your guns in the video, you have flashy cars behind you. ... Nine times out of ten, the chain is fake, the cars are not theirs, and it’s just a front that they're doing for social media.'

The details of the arrests are not publicly available, as they have been sealed.

Police sources say that some of the gang members would rap about their criminal activities and post them to YouTube and other social media sites. These songs are referred to as "drill music," "drill videos," or "drill raps," according to the sources.

The sources identified two rappers allegedly linked to the gang as "Luh Que" and "Dee Fully."

Karlton Harris, executive director of the Forgotten Third anti-violence nonprofit, explained to KHOU that the videos served an important function for the alleged gang: to entice new recruits.

"It’s the flashiness, right, OK, ‘Look at what I got.’ You may have a chain on, you show your guns in the video, you have flashy cars behind you," he said.

"Nine times out of ten, the chain is fake, the cars are not theirs, and it’s just a front that they're doing for social media, but the other individuals don’t know who are seeing that," he added.

The identities of four men nabbed in the operation were revealed after they appeared in court Thursday.

Jacob Barrett, Kristian Winters, Darrell Samson, and Jocquez Frye all appeared in court wearing orange jumpsuits and shackles. Each of the four men are facing four counts that include using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two charges linked to controlled substances.

Frye also faces an additional count of possession of a machine gun.

KHOU included a video allegedly tied to the gang in its news video report.

RELATED: Large-scale drug ring BUSTED through rap lyrics posted by ringleader, prosecutors say

Here are some of the eloquent lyrics from one video post on the account identifying as Luh Que:

No I ain't running from s**t, wanna know where I'm at? Probably with some killers. My favorite fit all black, you don't even gotta ask, why I'm a well known driller.

The term "driller" in ghetto rap parlance refers to a gang member or a shooter, according to the Urban Dictionary.

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