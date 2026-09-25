‘He got afraid’: Former employee of alleged H-1B fraudster reveals what happened after Sara Gonzales exposé

Back in April, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales confronted Indian national Nagarjuna Reddy Sakam regarding numerous indicators of H-1B fraud in his business, Great America Technologies. Their exchange was deeply contentious, with Sakam threatening Sara with a lawsuit.

Four months later, the tide has turned.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara shares the latest updates on Nagarjuna Reddy Sakam. It doesn’t end well for him.

Sara reveals that after her heated back-and-forth with Sakam went viral, a former Great America Technologies H-1B worker came forward and alleged months of unpaid or delayed wages and that the company charged him thousands of dollars in USCIS and attorney’s fees.

The victim told Sara that the lack of payments resulted in him not being able to pay for his family’s basic needs, including his father’s medical care in India.

“If I [had] the sufficient money to take care of my father, he would [be] alive,” he said.

He also told Sara that Sakam withheld his I-797 form — the USCIS approval notice he needed to prove his status, transfer jobs, or extend his visa — leaving him unable to leave without risking falling out of status.

Shortly after Sara confronted Sakam in April, the whistleblower said he began shutting the company down.

“Once you visited, he got afraid. … He simply started to exit from this company,” he told her.

He noted that Sara publicly exposing Sakam for taking roughly $266,000 in PPP loans, which according to his testimony were not used to pay employees, contributed to his sudden decision to close the company.

However, according to the victim’s account, even after the shutdown, Sakam refused to issue his wages and also withheld the pay stubs he needed to confirm employment at another firm. When he complained, Sakam allegedly revoked his H-1B visa and threatened to call ICE agents.

Sara, “fired up” from the victim’s story, then paid Nagarjuna another visit — and it was the perfect timing, because, according to the whistleblower’s report, he had just returned from India after supposedly fleeing following Sara’s first visit.

After multiple failed attempts to reach Nagarjuna, Sara saw the house being photographed. Two days later, she discovered an active for-sale listing on Zillow.

Sara returned to Nagarjuna’s residence a final time, and even though she says she knew he was home, he refused to answer the door.

But Sara got the last laugh. To find out how the debacle with Nagarjuna ended, check out the episode above.

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