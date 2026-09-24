Democrat accused of wishing 'botched abortion' on woman, roughing up staffer, using 'fa**ot' as campaign spirals

Former tribal court judge Mary Peltola was voted out of Congress in 2024. Now, in an attempt to revive her political career, she is trying to unseat incumbent Sen. Daniel Sullivan (R) to represent Alaska in the U.S. Senate.

Although Peltola has long enjoyed an edge over Sullivan in the polls, her campaign now appears to be spiraling.

'Mary Peltola’s closest aides describe a routine history of physical violence, explosive anger, and utter disdain for Alaskans.'

Weeks after senior campaign staffer Anton McParland abruptly left Peltola's team, the New York Times shed an unflattering light on some of the skeletons in the Democrat candidate's closet.

According to allegations from multiple former aides and text messages viewed by the Times, Peltola was allegedly a fan of using the words "faggot" and "retarded" in communications with her staff. In a text message earlier this year, she allegedly said of a commercial fisheries executive who posted a selfie with her, "F**k that retard."

While the Democrat's campaign denied that she used the word "faggot," it acknowledged that Peltola used the word "retarded" and said that she regretted doing so.

Given that both terms have re-entered the popular vernacular — even on the left — Peltola's alleged word choice is the least scandalous revelation in the report.

Former aides have characterized Peltola as something of an ill-tempered tyrant, accusing the Democrat candidate — who had the second-highest staff turnover rate in the U.S. House during her final year in office — of "angry and profane outbursts"; a tendency to jump up and down and stomp her feet when dissatisfied; allegedly shoving an aide; and supposedly cultivating a workplace so toxic that some staffers found themselves losing weight or in therapy.

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Far more damning than the accounts of Peltola having her staffers feed her daughter's pet chameleon is the 2024 text message viewed by the Times in which the Democrat apparently said of a woman on the board of a Planned Parenthood chapter, "I hope she dies of a botched abortion."

Although Peltola is a pro-abortion Democrat, the 53-year-old was reportedly critical of Planned Parenthood in her final year in Congress in light of strategy differences regarding a defense bill that included pro-life policies.

The Peltola campaign has gone into damage control after the New York Times' report, painting her as a victim and insinuating that her allegedly abusive behavior was the result of grief.

Alaskans for Mary campaign spokesperson Harry Child said in a statement, "Mary suddenly and tragically lost both her mother and her husband in the span of a few months in 2023. At the time of their passing, Mary was parenting kids through their own grief, serving full-time in the U.S. House of Representatives thousands of miles from home, and running a competitive re-election campaign — all while shouldering the enormous burden of grief."

"Like any person who has gone through multiple personal tragedies in the span of a few months, Mary sometimes struggled to deal with her grief," continued Child. "But she treats her staff with respect and care, and she maintains close positive relationships with her staff spanning her nearly 30 years in public service. Exaggerating and outright lying about moments from the hardest period of her life, and falsely presenting them as a pattern of behavior, is wrong."

Peltola's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Alex Latcham, the executive director of the GOP-aligned Senate Leadership Fund, said in a statement obtained by Blaze News, "Mary Peltola’s closest aides describe a routine history of physical violence, explosive anger, and utter disdain for Alaskans, which makes her entirely unfit for the U.S. Senate."

"Peltola’s deeply offensive and disturbing comments do not represent the Alaska way, and she must publicly apologize to her staff and the people of Alaska."

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