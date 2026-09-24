​Trump called a 'communist dictator' after taking his war on the media to EXTREME new heights

President Donald Trump has made the decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House access, and he predictably upset the left in the process.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere points out that Trump is understandably “sick” of their biased coverage, which has included a lot of Nazi references over the years.

“He had a long statement about how, well, they shouldn’t be able to make up fake news. I don’t want them here anymore,” he adds.

“Well, they do kick you out of the pool after you repeatedly pee in it,” co-host Dave Landau says.

“Of course you don’t want those people around,” Stu agrees. “The question is, of course, does the president have a different standard here that he should be hitting when it comes to the annoyance factor.”

“You’re the president of the United States,” he says, asking, “How much of this stuff do you have to put up with? How much of it is just part of the gig? And how much do you have to deal with?”

Ana Navarro is among those frustrated by Trump’s decision, explaining to the panel on "The View" that the president is behaving like a communist dictator.

“I fled communism. And this is what communist dictators exactly do in places like North Korea and Cuba and Nicaragua and Venezuela. They censor and shut down the free press because their little, thin skin cannot take any criticism,” Navarro said.

“She says a communist dictator would do this, right?” Dave asks. “A communist dictator would have them lined up and shot against a wall, which is legitimately what would happen. She’s getting paid six figures to sit on TV and call him a dictator.”

But Navarro isn’t the only one concerned about censorship, as JD Vance was pressed by a reporter how the move was not an attack on free speech.

“Well, they can still report on the Trump White House. They can still get the public reports. They can still, of course, talk to people in the administration and outside the administration. What the president has said is we’re not going to give you special access inside the White House,” Vance said.

Vance went on to point out that under Biden and Obama, Breitbart wasn’t given special access to the White House either.

“The Biden administration revoked press passes in 2023 because questions were disruptive,” Dave explains.

“I hate those disruptive questions,” Stu adds.

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