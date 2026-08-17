Democrat campaign in complete CHAOS days before primary election in Alaska

The race to win one of two U.S. Senate seats from Alaska is getting much tougher for Democrats after the campaign for their candidate was tossed into turmoil.

Just days before the primary election, candidate Mary Peltola has lost an influential political adviser and campaign manager.

'Her campaign is already imploding as Alaskans are reminded of her out-of-touch liberal agenda.'

The campaign confirmed Sunday that Anton McParland was no longer on the team, according to the Alaska Story, and other staffers are rumored to have left as well.

The campaign has not indicated if McParland left or was terminated, but the loss of a campaign manager days before the important primary election is never a good indicator.

Peltola has been previously rumored to be belligerent and abusive to her staff, but it's unclear if those allegations had anything to do with the staff shake-up. Peltola also made headlines and received some ridicule after the campaign appeared to reject an endorsement from failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Recent polling shows Peltola with a slight lead of 1.6 percentage points over incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, but that is well within the margin of error. The unique jungle primary system in Alaska means the top four candidates will go on to the general election, meaning multiple Republicans or multiple Democrats could advance.

Chris Gustafson, the communications director for the Senate Leadership Fund, mocked the "Saturday Night Massacre" at the Peltola campaign.

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"We're only a week into Senate Leadership Fund's efforts to expose Mary Peltola, and her campaign is already imploding as Alaskans are reminded of her out-of-touch liberal agenda," said Gustafson in a press release statement.

"[New York Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer and Washington Democrats have taken the wheel of Peltola's floundering campaign, proving once again that Peltola answers to her party bosses — not the people of Alaska," he added.

The Alaska primary is Tuesday. If Peltola is unable to secure the seat in November, it would significantly imperil the Democrats' hopes of retaking the Senate.

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