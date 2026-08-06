Jasmine Crockett DUMPS on James Talarico's chances of winning US Senate seat in Texas — and brings the receipts

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas gave a scathing assessment of James Talarico's chances of flipping one of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate.

The outspoken and often vulgar congresswoman pointed to evidence that the Democratic Party was not placing much faith in its candidate to win the seat.

'I look at where does the NRSC stand? Where does DSCC stand? ... It looks like status quo.'

Crockett told NBC News she did not trust polling for the general election because it had historically overstated Democrats' advantage.

"I watch money. When I look at the money, if Republicans start spending money in Texas, then I'll be convinced," she said.

"But right now, national Republicans decided they wanted to dump money into North Carolina, as well as Georgia," she added. "That's where they're fighting, and national Democrats have not decided to dump money into Texas either."

A report from the New York Times on the financial backing in the race supports Crockett's assessments, especially when it comes to Republicans spreading money to other Senate races believed to be not as competitive and costly as that in Texas.

"I look at where does the NRSC stand? Where does DSCC stand? Right now, neither one are investing, which tells me that their internals are saying the same thing," she continued. "So it looks like status quo. I won't get on the ground to really start to feel it until maybe end of September, October, as I start to dig into which races I'm going to help out in, the races that I really feel like we can win."

The Times report said national Democrats were less willing to dump millions into Texas to back Talarico after seeing that a cash advantage didn't help past candidates in the red state.

Talarico is also faring far better than Paxton in raising millions of donations by himself.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez released a statement to Blaze News about Crockett's comments.

"The fall of coordinated spending limits means the NRSC can discuss spending decisions directly with our candidates and their campaigns," Rodriguez said. "The era of raising the curtain on strategy for press and the Democrats we're looking to defeat is over."

Flipping Texas would be incredibly helpful for Democrats' hopes to retake the Senate in the midterm elections.

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A Blaze News request for comment to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee was not immediately answered.

The Paxton campaign also disputed the financial characterization of the race by the Times.

"The trajectory is unmistakable: Support is accelerating, not softening. Everyone from grassroots Texans to large conservative donors are consolidating behind this campaign, and June was the clearest signal yet," campaign adviser Nick Maddux said.

He also noted that the campaign had raised $7 million across several Paxton committees.