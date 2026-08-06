Glenn Beck: The Democratic primary elections are exposing the radical left in real time

Wisconsin Democratic candidate for governor Francesca Hong campaigned in Milwaukee alongside two of the most controversial left-wing figures possible: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and political commentator Hasan Piker.

The pair appeared at a rally at South Milwaukee High School to endorse Hong, who is a Democratic Socialists of America member with a long history of anti-Israel activism.

When Piker was introduced, he told the people of Milwaukee that “Wisconsin is the heart of the historic American socialist movement.”

“He’s right partly about history, maybe more right than he knows,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says, pointing out that Piker received a standing ovation.

“And then you have the woman standing next to him. She’s the one who described the murder of 3,000 Americans as ‘some people did something.’ Oh, OK. Well, yeah, they flew planes into buildings,” he adds.

When a reporter asked Hong whether campaigning with Piker and Omar was a risk, she said, “What would be a risk is to not build the broadest coalition possible.”

“Coalition is the oldest word in the story, and Wisconsin really invented it,” Glenn says, noting that in 1910, Emil Seidel was elected mayor of Milwaukee.

“He was mayor, the first socialist mayor to run in a major American city. Same city that sent the first socialist to Congress that same year. And they kept electing socialist mayors on and off for the next 50 years,” he explains, adding that these socialists were known as “sewer socialists” because they campaigned on sewers, garbage collection, water, milk inspection, paving, and municipal housekeeping.

However, they wanted more than sewers. Like Piker, who in that gymnasium “didn’t talk about sewers.”

And neither did Hong.

“She said yes to state-run grocery stores. Yes to cracking down on tech. Yes to freeing Palestine. Yes to a statue of Scott Walker built for the express purpose of letting people tear it down. That’s all more than sewers,” Glenn says.

And just a week ago, the co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America went on Fox and called for the abolition of the Senate, the replacement of the presidency and Supreme Court, the abolition of ICE, open borders, the defunding of the Pentagon, open prisons, and putting large corporations under public ownership.

“Nobody had to leak that. Nobody hacked anything. She said it out loud on a Sunday show. And the plumber on your porch is still talking about your groceries bill. That is the way socialists work,” Glenn explains.

“If somebody is just talking about the sewers, that probably is a good thing. But you must then see who’s standing around them,” he continues.

“They’re in their own party, and they’re talking about it openly. They’re proud of it,” he adds.

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