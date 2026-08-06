Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Child sex sting operation leads to arrest of dozens — and police say HUNDREDS responded to the online ad
August 05, 2026
At least one suspect arrested was already a registered sex offender.
A child sex sting operation in a Minnesota suburb of Minneapolis led to the arrest of two dozen men who allegedly sought to pay for sex with children.
Even more alarmingly, the Blaine Police Department said Friday in a Facebook post that nearly 400 people responded to the online advertisement they had set up in the operation.
'These operations are a critical tool used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to stop crimes against children.'
Police said the two-day operation was intended to protect minors from "exploitation" and targeted those seeking to "engage in illegal activity involving underage youth."
The 24 arrested allegedly "offered to pay for illegal sexual conduct with a person they believed to be a juvenile."
They were booked into the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of prostitution.
Police said at least one person arrested was already a registered sex offender and others were repeat offenders.
"Everyone arrested will appear in court, where release conditions will be determined," police said.
A total of 368 people responded to the advertisement in the online sting.
"These operations are a critical tool used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to stop crimes against children and deter violent or harmful behavior directed at youth," police said.
RELATED: Middle school assistant principal allegedly tried to pay for sex with 13-year-old — but it was a sting operation
Blaine Police were aided in the operation by nine law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Blaine is a city of about 70,000 residents.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.