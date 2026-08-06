Child sex sting operation leads to arrest of dozens — and police say HUNDREDS responded to the online ad

A child sex sting operation in a Minnesota suburb of Minneapolis led to the arrest of two dozen men who allegedly sought to pay for sex with children.

Even more alarmingly, the Blaine Police Department said Friday in a Facebook post that nearly 400 people responded to the online advertisement they had set up in the operation.

'These operations are a critical tool used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to stop crimes against children.'

Police said the two-day operation was intended to protect minors from "exploitation" and targeted those seeking to "engage in illegal activity involving underage youth."

The 24 arrested allegedly "offered to pay for illegal sexual conduct with a person they believed to be a juvenile."

They were booked into the Anoka County Jail on suspicion of prostitution.

Police said at least one person arrested was already a registered sex offender and others were repeat offenders.

"Everyone arrested will appear in court, where release conditions will be determined," police said.

A total of 368 people responded to the advertisement in the online sting.

"These operations are a critical tool used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to stop crimes against children and deter violent or harmful behavior directed at youth," police said.

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Blaine Police were aided in the operation by nine law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Blaine is a city of about 70,000 residents.

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