WATCH: Democrat gets KO'd by MMA-trained man after allegedly threatening to put woman in the hospital

A Democratic congressional candidate in Hawaii was caught on a viral video confronting beachgoers before being knocked unconscious by an MMA-trained man after allegedly threatening to put a woman in the hospital.

The Maui Police Department stated that the confrontation took place at Keawakapu Beach in South Kihei when a 61-year-old man asked 40-year-old Kirill Basin to lower the volume of his music, Hawaii News Now reported.

'Watch your f**king mouth.'

"Basin allegedly threatened the man by implying he had a firearm and would shoot the victim's wife," according to Hawaii News Now.

Basin is seen on video yelling, "I told him if he wants to go to the hospital, come here!"

Someone is heard saying, "It's over," to which Basin temporarily agrees.

However, seconds later Basin screams: "Hey, f**k you! F**k you!"

A man urges Basin to stop, but the Democratic candidate replies: "What are you gonna do?"

Basin then seems to threaten a woman, apparently saying he would "put [her] in the ground."

A woman calls Basin a "child," to which he responds: "I'm a child. I'm 40 f**king years old."

The video, with millions of views online, shows Basin allegedly threatening to put the woman "in the hospital" and then calling her a "bitch."

A man is seen confronting Basin moments later.

The man, Kama Homan, told Hawaii News Now, "I'm like, maybe I should intervene, and then as I got closer and closer, he was just getting more irate and violent and then saying stuff."

Homan claimed Basin threatened him by saying, "I'm going to hurt you."

Video shows the two men getting into a physical altercation and Basin swinging a chair at Homan, who then quickly countered by punching Basin.

"He put his hands on me, and as soon as he tried to shove me, I hit him with a left and a right, and that's when he stumbled and fell over the chairs," Homan explained.

Basin appears to lose consciousness after falling backward following the punch.

Homan is seen telling Basin to "wake up."

"Watch your f**king mouth, haole boy," Homan tells Basin. Merriam-Webster defines haole as a person "who is not descended from the aboriginal Polynesian inhabitants of Hawaii."

Homan said he used his mixed martial arts training to knock out Basin.

"Just block it and go for the KO. Just protect myself, which is why I had my hand up and then I adjusted to block the chair," Homan told Hawaii News Now.

Fox News reported, "Once Basin regained consciousness, he told someone he was 'going to jail' before walking away."

Moments later, Basin reportedly charged toward Homan while shouting obscenities.

The situation escalated when Basin pulled out a knife and threatened multiple people before tossing the weapon into the ocean, according to the Maui Police Department.

Homan said, "He ended up pulling the knife out on me after the altercation, and that was obviously a game changer when I knew he was off."

Homan claimed that the weapon was a 5-inch switchblade, which he found and turned over to police.

Basin's attorney, Brandon Segal, argued, "There's no evidence in any of these videos that have been circulated tremendously that he ever had a knife in his possession. He never had a firearm in his possession."

Basin was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. Basin's bail was set at $1 million, according to county officials.

Segal called the bail amount "outrageous."

"These are just allegations," Segal asserted. "My client has a presumption of innocence."

The judge ordered Basin to have no contact with Homan and four other people involved in the incident, according to Fox News.

Basin is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

RELATED: Former MMA fighter beats battery charges after court said he acted in self-defense during Florida bar fight caught on viral video

The mission statement on the "Kirill for Congress" website states: "Fighting. With Aloha." Basin moved to Maui during the COVID pandemic, according to a section on the site titled "Living here. Fighting here."

Basin's arrest arrived just days before the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, which is set to occur on Saturday.

Basin is running against three other Democrats, including incumbent Jill Tokuda.

The Honolulu Civil Beat noted that Tokuda's challengers are "all relatively unknown candidates" and pointed out that "longshot" Basin was "arrested in May for pulling a gun on county workers in a government building."

Tokuda told Hawaii News Now that her opponent carried out a "very violent act" and noted that it's "not even his first one."

As Blaze News previously reported, Basin entered a county building in Wailuku in late May and started "brandishing a firearm and engaged in a verbal altercation with county employees," according to Maui PD.

Basin was arrested and charged with felony first-degree terroristic threatening.

Basin denied that he brandished a firearm or made any threats.

"According to Mr. Basin, the item being referenced was an unloaded pellet gun inside his backpack, with no pellet magazine in it," Basin's campaign told Blaze News at the time. "He states that it was never removed from the backpack, and that the individual making the accusation only saw it inside the bag."

Just two days before that incident, Basin had to be forcibly removed from a South Maui town hall meeting after he engaged in "a verbal altercation with Council Member Tom Cook and staff members," according to police.

Jared Agtunong, Cook's executive assistant, obtained a temporary restraining order against Basin within two hours of the incident.

Agtunong said in his petition, "I did not answer Basin's phone call, but he left a message telling me that I'm a piece of trash, said I should think of my family, and insisted I call him back."

Agtunong added, "In additional texts sent on the same day, Basin wished me luck with prison, then at 9:00 p.m., Basin's text said, 'You’re f**ked.'"

In an Instagram post shared in June, Basin detailed his history while pleading for Joe Rogan to invite him to be a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"Joe Rogan, I am Kirill Basin, a Ukrainian-born immigrant, NYU Law graduate, former public defender, civil liberties advocate, father, small business owner, and Democratic candidate for Congress in Hawaii’s Second Congressional District," Basin wrote.

Basin boasted, "I've taken on the police — professionally — and won."

Basin's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!