Democrat goes off the rails, allegedly flashing gun at county employees in Hawaii

A troubled Democratic congressional candidate in Hawaii has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at county employees.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, a suspect later identified as 40-year-old Kirill Basin marched into a county building in Wailuku and began "brandishing a firearm and engaged in a verbal altercation with County employees," prompting a call to dispatch at approximately 10:57 a.m., according to a press release from the Maui Police Department.

The alleged gun incident on Friday is but the latest in a series of apparently bizarre events involving increasingly aggressive behavior from Basin.

The county has not explained the 90-minute gap between when the suspect first arrived and when police were finally called, the Honolulu Civil Beat reported.

Basin was arrested in Kihei around 12:30 p.m. and taken into custody without incident, police said. He was later charged with felony first-degree terroristic threatening.

"The Maui Police Department will not compromise public safety, and incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously in Maui County," said a statement from Chief John Pelletier. "I am extremely proud of the quick response and professionalism displayed by our personnel, which helped ensure a peaceful resolution."

Jail records indicate Basin has since bonded out of custody.

Basin's campaign told Blaze News:

Kirill Basin denies that he brandished a firearm or threatened anyone. According to Mr. Basin, the item being referenced was an unloaded pellet gun inside his backpack, with no pellet magazine in it. He states that it was never removed from the backpack, and that the individual making the accusation only saw it inside the bag.



The campaign is deeply concerned that the public description of this matter omits critical facts and presents a one-sided version of events before the evidence has been reviewed. Mr. Basin is presumed innocent. He intends to fight the charge and expects the facts, including available video, witness accounts, police records, body camera footage, booking records, and medical documentation of his injuries, to be reviewed through the proper legal process.

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Handcuffs and fingerprint card; Daniel Tamas Mehes/Getty Images

The alleged gun incident on Friday is but the latest in a series of apparently bizarre events involving increasingly aggressive behavior from Basin.

On Wednesday, Basin had to be forcibly removed from a South Maui town hall meeting, police said, after he engaged in "a verbal altercation with Council Member Tom Cook and staff members."

As a result of some continuing alleged interactions in the parking lot outside the town hall, Jared Agtunong, Cook's executive assistant, successfully petitioned for a temporary restraining order against Basin on Friday, the Civil Beat reported.

The petition alleged that Basin has also badgered Agtunong with threatening texts and phone calls, the Civil Beat added.

"I did not answer Basin’s phone call, but he left a message telling me that I’m a piece of trash, said I should think of my family, and insisted I call him back," the filing said, according to the outlet. "In additional texts sent on the same day, Basin wished me luck with prison, then at 9:00 p.m., Basin’s text said 'you’re f**ked.'"

Then on Thursday, the day after the outburst at the town hall but a day before his arrest for alleged terroristic threatening, Basin filed a lawsuit alleging he has been the victim of police brutality, including "prolonged and deliberate infliction of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse," the Civil Beat reported.

The lawsuit "basically outlines how 3 police officers tortured me for 14 hours," Basin wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "That’s the gist. It’ll never happen to anyone again."

Basin was also arrested for disorderly conduct on May 2.

As the press release from Maui PD states, Basin is running for Congress. He has filed to run as a Democrat in the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii.

Records with the Hawaii Office of Elections revealed that Basin was just issued an official 2026 candidate report last Tuesday.

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