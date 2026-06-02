Texas cops investigating odor at home believed someone died inside — they found 2 children living in horrific conditions

Texas police officers said a home "smelled like death" when they were called to investigate after being alerted about the foul odor.

Inside they found two young children sitting in a bathtub halfway filled with dirty water and the home buried with feces, garbage, and maggots, according to an affidavit.

Police said the children smelled like 'urine, feces, body odor, and stagnant water.' The children said they didn't know how to read or write and had never been to school.

Officers from the Temple Police Department said they were called to the home on Young Avenue on May 20 after a caller reported the odor and no sign of the residents.

They knocked on the doors and windows, but no one responded. Then they noted flies at the windows, which led them to believe someone had died inside.

Police made entry into the home and found 34-year-old Michael Robbins and 68-year-old John Robbins coming to the door.

They inspected the home and said every surface was filled with garbage, rodent and mouse droppings, rotting food, and maggots.

Then they found the two children.

The 8- and 10-year-old children had matted hair that was apparently infested with bugs. When they were told to get dressed, they returned in foul-smelling clothing with food stains.

Police said the children smelled like "urine, feces, body odor, and stagnant water." The children said they didn't know how to read or write and had never been to school.

One of the children had their adult teeth growing rotten in their mouth, an affidavit said.

Police determined that the men were not providing food for the children and that they were forced to fend for themselves.

The children were transported to McClane's Children's Hospital for treatment.

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Neighbors told police they had not seen the children in years.

Both men were booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of abandoning or endangering a child with intent. They each have a bond of $60,000.

Temple is a city of about 82,000 residents located 80 miles north of Austin in central Texas.

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