Talarico desperately walks back ‘God is nonbinary’ claim, blames Paxton for clipping ‘cringy comments’

James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, has been distancing himself from some of his more provocative past statements now that he’s in the general election against Republican candidate Ken Paxton.

On this episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat and the panel revisit one of Talarico’s wildest statements and criticize his convenient backtracking.

In 2021 during a Texas House floor/committee debate on transgender issues, Talarico claimed that “God is nonbinary.”

“God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary,” he began.

He then used Scripture to justify supporting trans rights.

“In Genesis 1:26, God speaks of God’s self in the plural, saying, ‘Let us make human beings in our image to be like us.’ That’s the infinite multitude of God. The masculine, the feminine, and everything in between,” Talarico continued. “Trans children are God’s children made in God’s own image. There’s nothing wrong with them. Nothing at all. They are perfect. They are beautiful, and they are sacred.”

This highly controversial claim, which many Christians called heretical, has been hammered by Attorney General Ken Paxton and Republicans as powerful proof of just how radical Talarico really is. The clip has resurfaced in force during the 2026 Senate race, with Paxton using it to expose Talarico’s extreme views on gender and Christianity that are wildly out of step with Texas values and mainstream biblical theology.

It appears Talarico knows his “God is nonbinary” statement isn’t helping him in the Senate race. In a recent interview with CBS’ Ed O'Keefe, he softened his former statement.

“I was being intentionally provocative with that statement. But what it means is that God can’t be defined by human categories. The apostle Paul in his letter to the Galatians says that in Christ there is neither male nor female,” he said, blaming Paxton for “intentionally clipping [his] cringy comments to distract from his career of corruption.”

“Oh, so it’s Ken Paxton’s fault that you’re twisting the word of God?” scoffs co-host Keith Malinak, calling Talarico “insufferable.”

In an earlier interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Talarico shared similar sentiments.

“I understand that that comment is a little provocative. I said it on the House floor when the extremists in the Republican legislature were picking on school kids who were different. But I don’t think it’s controversial theologically. Most Christians would acknowledge that God is beyond gender,” he said.

Pat notes how “bizarre” it is that a trans advocate like Talarico claims to be “a champion of women’s rights” but only seems to care about the feelings of transgender-identifying people — never the women who suffer from their spaces and sports being invaded by biological males.

“If they want to play sports, let’s come up with a way to let them engage in sports. Like with their own biological gender, they could compete, or we create a separate category for trans people,” Pat argues. “But you don’t stick them against the females. It doesn’t make any sense.”

To hear more of the panel’s analysis and commentary, watch the episode above.

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