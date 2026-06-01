'Pigs at the trough': Spencer Pratt and Bill Maher come together to blast California 'socialists'

Bill Maher says that Spencer Pratt needs to stop crying about his house burning down.

On the latest episode of his podcast "Club Random," Maher also called Pratt a "douchebag" while the two discussed Pratt's run for mayor of Los Angeles.

'They're not going to have any money to take from these people to give to you.'

However, while Maher joked that being unliked meant Pratt should have no problem facing off against unfettered California bureaucracy, the duo were in overwhelming agreement when it came to the fiscal waste that cripples L.A. and the surrounding area.

About three-quarters of the way into their discussion, Maher claimed that "douchebag guys" who are in debt from gambling websites represent Pratt's core audience.

While Pratt joked in response about having "more voters" than he realized, he immediately asserted that his true voting block consists of mothers who are concerned about the safety of their children in the city. Pratt used that talking point as a launchpad to warn young voters about opening the door to socialism.

"Socialism has captivated people. ... I feel like people are all hyped on socialism because they're like, 'Everything's so expensive. America's failed. Give me money,'" Pratt explained. "But what they're forgetting is all the people that these socialists are saying they're taking the money and giving it, they're gonna leave."

Pratt added, "Then they're not going to have any money to take from these people to give to you."

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Maher and Pratt largely agreed there is far too much red tape in Los Angeles, and furthermore, in the state, but it was Maher's anecdote about needing three city inspections to change his garage door that perfectly framed the issue.

The 70-year-old then warned Pratt that if he becomes mayor, the "special interests" representatives are going to eat him alive by demanding policies just like those that ruined his garage revamp.

"What you're going to go up against is a state that is just full of special interests, all of which are very, very powerful. I mean, you can't do anything in this state without, like, getting a license or an inspection."

At this point, Maher pointed to Pratt being a "douchebag" as a positive trait that would help him deal with the bureaucrats, whom Pratt described as "champagne socialists" who are stealing taxpayer dollars.

"This state is all these f**king pigs at the trough," Maher lamented.

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HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pratt told the host his modus operandi has been to get into office so he can stop theft at the government level, which means letting the "successful rich people build businesses, build restaurants," and put money into the citizens' pockets.

The former star of "The Hills" said his leadership would get the money in the hands of the people without increasing taxes, because those "champagne socialists scammers steal" the money that is already coming in from wealthy L.A. residents.

"I can't even comprehend taxing more," Pratt announced.

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