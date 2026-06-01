Reporter says WaPo fired her for 'disparaging' white males in post about Charlie Kirk — and she's suing

A former journalist at the Washington Post is suing the outlet after she was apparently fired for disparaging white males in a post about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Karen Attiah said Monday that her case against the Post was progressing after eight months since she was fired. She had worked as a Post writer and editor for more than a decade.

She appeared to accuse Kirk of espousing hatred and suggested the political violence against him was justified.

"After 11 years at the Washington Post, I was fired in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk killing," wrote Attiah. "This week, I'm fighting back. My case heads to arbitration on Thursday."

Attiah posted a screenshot of the messages she wrote on BlueSky that seem to have led to her firing. She appeared to accuse Kirk of espousing hatred and suggested the political violence against him was justified.

"For everyone saying political violence has no place in this country... Remember two Democratic legislators were shot in Minnesota just this year. And America shrugged and moved on," she wrote.

"Part of what keeps America so violent is the insistence that people perform care, empty goodness and absolution for white men who espouse hatred and violence," she added, apparently referring to Kirk.

"Again. I don't care for empty rhetoric," she added.

She characterized the posts as a "refusal to strip my clothes in performative mourning for Charlie Kirk."

Attiah also published the apparent termination notice in which she was accused of "gross misconduct" related to the messages, which the Post said had potentially endangered the safety of its staff. The letter said she had violated the outlet's prohibition against disparaging people based on their ethnicity or race.

She went on to say that the lawsuit challenges the termination and that her presence in the editorial office was important based on the color of her skin.

"As the last remaining Black full-time staff columnist in the Washington Post’s Opinions section, I was very aware of what my firing represented for diversity in newsrooms," Attiah wrote.

Blaze News has reached out to the Washington Post for comment.

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Attiah was among those who fell for a scam by a Somali activist who falsely claimed to have been assaulted with a brick by a man after she spurned his advances. A jury later found the activist guilty of faking the story in order to garner $42,000 from a GoFundMe campaign.

In 2022, Attiah also assailed white "cis" women for not being sufficiently supportive of the transgender agenda.

"Many white, cis women would rather gatekeep and maintain privilege than work in solidarity with other groups. Patriarchy is crushing us, but y'all wanna play both-sides pattycake," she wrote at the time.

"We will need a politics of solidarity and community building to resist this, which is not something that white women have historically had to do."

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