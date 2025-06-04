Washington Post faces brutal backlash over bizarre headline on 'complex' drop in fentanyl seizures at border

Social media users hammered away at the Washington Post over their bizarre insistence that the reasons for a drop in fentanyl seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border were "complex."

The news outlet appeared to complicate the reasons for the drop in fentanyl seizures in order to avoid crediting a massive drop in illegal alien crossings. President Donald Trump specifically cited the scourge of fentanyl as one of the many reasons to order a lockdown at the border.

'You close the border and the drugs slow down! Dumbest f**king article ever.'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt torched the Post during her media briefing on Tuesday.

"How is this mysterious? There is no mystery about why there is a decrease in fentanyl coming into the United States," said Leavitt. "This administration's strong border policies are the reason there has been a decrease in fentanyl trafficking."

She went on to say that the president's outreach to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum strengthened relations between the two nations to ease the border crisis and lessen drug smuggling.

"This is clearly trying to intentionally manipulate the minds of Americans," Leavitt continued. "Our office responded to this inquiry and provided a whole host of reasons fentanyl seizures at the southern border have dropped, and the Washington Post refused to run them. That's despicable."

She called on the Post to update their headline to reflect the work that Trump had done to address the fentanyl crisis.

RELATED: Biden laughs after mentioning fentanyl overdose deaths because they happened under Trump: 'The interesting thing'

Photo by LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images

Others pounced to continue the pummeling on the Post.

"The Washington Post is doing everything it can to avoid giving President Trump the credit he deserves. Under his leadership, fentanyl trafficking at the Southern Border decreased by 54%. President Trump’s border policies are working!" replied Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.).

"The Washington Post is reporting a 'mysterious drop' in fentanyl seizures at the southern border. Mystery solved! The Trump effect is working," responded Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin.

"TheWashington Post cannot figure out why fentanyl seizures are down at the border for the same reason they could not figure out Biden was senile ... they do not want to report the truth. They want to control what you think is true," read another popular response.

"GTFO with this s**t. You close the border and the drugs slow down! Dumbest f**king article ever," said another detractor.

"There’s nothing 'mysterious' about the drop in fentanyl seizures at the southern border. Strong border security leads to a stronger, safer nation. The numbers prove what WaPo won’t admit. This is what happens when we put the American people before the cartels," responded Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas).

"It’s a real mystery. Perplexing, baffling, inexplicable even. What could have possibly changed in the last few months to cause such a bewildering drop in fentanyl seizures along our southern border?" joked the account for Heritage Foundation. "The hard-hitting journalists at Wa-Po are on the case!"

In addition to the drop in fentanyl border seizures, U.S. deaths from drug overdoses plummeted 27% from the estimated 110,037 deaths in 2023 to 80,391 deaths in 2024.

Here's the video of Leavitt's comments:

PRESS SEC CALLS OUT THE FAKE NEWS



"The Washington Post just ran one of the most ridiculous headlines ever, even by their standards. The headline, 'The mysterious drop in fentanyl seizures on the US-Mexico border.'



How is this mysterious? There is no mystery about why there is… pic.twitter.com/3XjEx6bmBO

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 3, 2025

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!