NY officials refuse to cooperate in probe of lethal bus crash involving Chinese driver — so they get hit with subpoena

New York state officials are facing a subpoena from the Trump administration after they refused to cooperate with the investigation into a horrific lethal bus crash.

Five people were killed, including two children, when the North Carolina-based travel bus plowed into cars that had slowed down for a construction zone on Friday at about 2:35 a.m. Dozens were injured in the Stafford County, Virginia, crash.

'This is one of the most tragic things I've ever seen. Absolutely tragic.'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy identified the driver as 48-year-old Jing Shen Dong, a man originally from China who could not speak English.

The agency has now indicated that Dong had a commercial driver's license from the state of New York but is accusing the state of refusing to cooperate with its investigation.

Investigators are seeking information about what driving school Dong attended, his entry-level driver training, and other records related to his license.

The Transportation Department demanded that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles produce the records by 10 a.m. on Wednesday or suffer consequences that could include criminal or civil contempt proceedings.

About 48 people were transported to local hospitals over injuries from the wreck, at least three of which were in critical condition.

Four of the victims killed in the crash were identified as a family of four from Massachusetts that was traveling to a wedding with homemade desserts. They had emigrated to the U.S. from Moldova in 2008.

Dong was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, but other charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Duffy vowed to uncover what agencies and companies were responsible for putting Dong on the road.

"Unacceptable. This is exactly why we are holding states accountable, enforcing the rules of the road, and cracking down on drivers who can't speak English," he said Friday. "If you can't be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus."

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Thirty-four travelers were on the bus that originated in New York City and was headed to Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I've got to say, this is one of the most tragic things I've ever seen. Absolutely tragic," said Federal Transit Administration spokesperson Peyton Vogel on the day of the crash.

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