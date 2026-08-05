Anthony Fauci slapped with MAJOR subpoena, Florida attorney general says

The controversial architect of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic will have to turn over documents related to the shutdown, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Uthmeier said that Dr. Anthony Fauci is being investigated for possibly profiting personally from the pandemic lockdowns that damaged the U.S. economy and had other major deleterious consequences.

'This is wrong and it could go towards a deceptive trade practice, fraud, public nuisance, you name it.'

Fauci was excoriated by many of his critics for pleading his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination numerous times while testifying before Congress last Wednesday.

"We issued a formal subpoena to Dr. Fauci under Florida state law seeking a breadth of documents ranging to what he knew, when he knew it, his doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines that he's out there promoting," Uthmeier said in an interview on Fox News Wednesday.

"And we're really focused in on his self-dealing. Evidence has come to light he was trying to personally profit off of this," he added. "This is outside of his government duties, his official role. He's trying to pursue book deals, awards, getting connected with high rollers that might help him come into millions and millions of dollars."

The attorney general said much of the evidence comes from the diary entries recently released by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

"This is wrong, and it could go towards a deceptive trade practice, fraud, public nuisance, you name it," Uthmeier added. "I think there's many aspects of Florida law that now are implicated."

Fauci's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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"Government officials, they have a lot of immunities. They have protections when they're doing their job, but when somebody like Dr. Fauci is lying and deceiving the American people, pushing out directives and mandates that he privately questions as unsafe, and he's deriving a profit from it, that raises larger legal questions," Uthmeier continued.

"We will get to the bottom of it. We will leave no stone unturned," he promised.

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