Nick Freitas says Democrats just lost their biggest advantage in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democrats have long enjoyed an incredible advantage: a massive lead in registered voters that gave the party a built-in edge heading into every election.

But according to BlazeTV hosts Nick Freitas and Christian Hines, that advantage is disappearing — and it’s all thanks to a boots-on-the-ground approach headed by the late, great Charlie Kirk.

“While the Senate fights over the SAVE Act and whether or not we can actually rely on our elections anymore, Pennsylvania, of all places, has handed Democrats a huge loss,” Freitas begins.

“Democrats used to have a major voter registration lead in pretty much every election. This week, that lead got cut significantly, and the number left standing should terrify anyone planning a Democratic campaign in 2028 in Pennsylvania,” he says.

And as Hines notes, “For as long as the records have existed, Pennsylvania has been an overwhelmingly Democrat state in terms of party registration.”

Even as recently as 2012, there were “over a million more registered Democrats in the state than Republicans.”

Now, he says, there’s “not even evidence, there’s hard numbers that show that that advantage has basically disappeared.”

And head of the Citizens Alliance of America Cliff Maloney had a lot to do with this change.

“For many years, I’ve kind of had this idea that door-knocking is the lost art on the right that the left has kind of mastered, right?” Maloney tells Freitas and Hines.

So, when Charlie Kirk and Turning Point reached out and asked Maloney if Citizens Alliance of America would focus on door-knocking in Pennsylvania, he jumped at the opportunity.

“Not registering voters, not doing GOTV, but solving the major problem, which was failing to compete when it came to vote-by-mail,” he explains.

“We knocked 510,000 doors, and Trump ended up getting 34.5% against Kamala Harris. This changed my life,” he says.

“When I went out and we were delivering the White House on that night, the Democrats had an active voter registration advantage of over 200,000 — 200,000. ... The fact that that is down into the 20,000s is just absolutely wild to talk about which direction Pennsylvania’s going,” he adds.

“Things are getting done,” Freitas comments. “You proved it with respect to what you can do when people stop just complaining on X and actually get up, start knocking doors, start doing the things that actually move the needle within these races.”