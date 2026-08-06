1- and 3-year-old girls found in home with 2 dead bodies, police say — and a livestream adds to the mystery

Pennsylvania police are trying to unravel the mysterious circumstances that led to two very young girls being found on Monday in a home with two dead bodies.

The bodies in the Wilkinsburg residence belonged to 42-year-old Lamont Dunlap and 31-year-old Lamara Baldwin, according to police.

One neighbor said she contacted police to report drug use at the house after seeing several people going in and out.

The two adults were last seen on Friday, leading investigators to believe that the 1-year-old and 3-year-old girls had been living in the home with the bodies for several days.

There were no signs of trauma to either body, and a medical examiner has yet to determine their causes of death.

But a brief livestream video may provide some insight into the bizarre incident.

"I'm just tired of being lied to. Never told the truth," Baldwin said in the three-minute video as she held her 1-year-old and cried.

"I don't know how much more I can take," she added in the video recorded Friday.

Her sister said only that Baldwin had a kind heart and would do anything for her children. Baldwin had posted other videos discussing her mental health and personal problems.

Neighbors said Baldwin was not in a relationship with Dunlap, and the children did not belong to him. One neighbor said she contacted police to report drug use at the house after seeing several people going in and out.

"You never really seen them out here too much, you know, just in passing by maybe. That's about it," said Maurice Pryor, a neighbor from across the street from the home.

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Neighbors also expressed concern for the well-being of the children, who were turned over to the custody of the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth, and Families.

"They were in the house the whole weekend by themselves with dead bodies. I thought that was terrible," Pryor said. "That was just terrible."

Wilkinsburg is a borough of about 14,300 residents in the western part of the state.

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