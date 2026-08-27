'The View' host licenses likeness to AI studio for hilariously liberal reason

An AI production company is hoping viewers will follow suit on a popular Chinese trend.

Fountain 0 and its Iranian CEO Ash Koosha are hoping budding actors will license their likeness to appear as an AI character in TV or films. Recently, the company struck a deal with a popular left-wing commentator that could push along the business.

'The interests of these underserved audiences.'

Endless Summer

Fountain 0 has created AI movies like "Dreams of Violets" and a version of "The Odyssey" and now will produce adaptations of the works of one of daytime TV's biggest liberal hosts.

"The View" host Sunny Hostin, real name Asunción Cummings Hostin, has licensed her name and likeness to the AI startup to create adaptations of her fictional "Summer" novel series, Variety reported.

The books, "Summer on the Bluffs," "Summer on Sag Harbor," and "Summer on Highland Beach," are dripping with diversity themes, which Hostin herself said were stories that she hoped would reach "diverse audiences."

"I feel particularly strongly that there is a need to bring stories to the big screen that are more in tune with the lives of diverse audiences that Hollywood focuses too little on, and I believe Fountain 0's AI productions can have a major impact on responding to the interests of these underserved audiences," Hostin said in a statement, per Variety.

Viewers can look forward to themes of "Afro-Latina" lawyers and "Historically Black Beachfront" communities in Hostin's works.

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Slopaganda campaign

CEO Koosha joins the ongoing battle of AI studios clawing for legitimacy, but they have not been off to a good start.

The first AI film to hit theaters earlier this year faced calls for a boycott, with AMC Theaters immediately withdrawing its willingness to host the movie.

The two-minute film was overwhelmingly hated when it was posted online, including a plethora of comments calling it slop.

"Even for AI slop this is bad," one user wrote. Another unhappy viewer said, "This is complete garbage dude."

The founder of Particle6, the AI studio behind fake actress Tilly Norwood, urged viewers in July to simply get on board with AI cinema or risk being left behind.

"We have to accept that this is going to be part of our every day. And I worry for people who put their head in the sand and don't embrace AI because the future world will require people to have AI skill sets," Eline van der Velden said.

Studios like Fountain 0 will undoubtedly rely on public sign-ups to license faces for their AI background actors, a trend that has already taken off in China.

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Sunny's side

Blaze News reported earlier this month that signees can earn anywhere between $15 and $700 for their likeness to be used in AI content.

The main use for faces in China has been for the category of "microdramas," which have begun popping up on platforms the United States.

Hostin said she believes "top-quality AI productions can not only enable writers and directors to have their imaginations unleashed and no longer be tethered to budgetary constraints,” but can also "pioneer a new art form which can open up new dimensions for how public personalities can engage with audiences."

Adaptations of the books may use Hostin's image, but she will maintain control of where it is used.

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