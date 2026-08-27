Andrew Tate's Lawyers EXPOSE he's a fraud: ‘They told the judge they were playing a role’

Manosphere influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been forced to admit an embarrassing truth that destroys the brand they have sold to young men across the world: They were apparently lying about their wealth.

The brothers are in federal custody in Miami battling extradition to the U.K. on rape and sex-trafficking charges and have been outed by their lawyers for allegedly not owning but renting all their fancy displays of a lavish playboy lifestyle.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock has been calling what they've been doing a grift for years, and he’s not surprised in the slightest to find out he seems to be right.

“The mansion was a renovated warehouse at the end of a dead-end street across a swamp from the airport. $600,000 or $700,000 of building. The Guardian called it a ‘run-down meat factory.’ Black paint, red neon, strip-club lighting sold as a villain lair,” Whitlock says.

“Romanian seizures, cars, watches, some Bitcoin, 15 properties totaling about $2 million. Combined, the brothers were being discussed in the neighborhood of $10 million,” he continues.

“Andrew had already said on tape he did not own the cars, a trust, a percentage of a company, access to a Bugatti he did not own,” he adds.

His lawyers told a Miami judge that their $2.1 million Aston Martin and the $12 million Bugattis he showed off were rented. The $50 million yacht they boasted wasn’t theirs either, but rather a prop they received payment to promote.

“That is not new information. That is notarized information,” Whitlock says.

“Tate sold a world where the righteous measure of a man is the thing he can park. Superfly lighting. A driveway full of other people’s cars,” he adds.

But the Tate brothers' grift has revealed even more about the pair than just lies.

“You will know them by their fruit,” Whitlock says. “The love of money is the root of all evil. Not money; the love. The hunger that will rent a yacht and call it testimony.”

“They told the judge they were playing a role. Every boy who copied the role was the audience. Every dollar that role pulled was the box office. What that hustle kills is a young man’s ability to tell a father from a pimp,” he continues. “A healed boy is a threat to that revenue.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.