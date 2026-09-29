‘A vessel of destruction’: Ex-psychic calls out Taylor Swift for normalizing witchcraft

Jenn Nizza is an ex-psychic medium who converted to Christianity over a decade ago. Her platform today heavily revolves around warning people against falling prey to mainstream occultism. That includes the obvious — divination, tarot cards, crystals, manifesting, and astrology — but it also includes things like subliminal messaging in Disney movies and Taylor Swift music.

For years, Nizza has warned that she believes the pop icon deliberately infuses her music with “New Age ideologies” and even performs “witchcraft on the stage.”

On this episode of “Relatable,” Nizza joins Allie Beth Stuckey again to warn Swifties that their beloved idol is on a mission to normalize witchcraft.

“[Taylor Swift] is a pop star that's using her platform for the enemy. ... She is being used as a vessel of destruction because she is promoting and glamorizing New Age and occult ideologies and practices like karma and especially numerology,” says Nizza, noting that Swift is “obsessed with the number 13 ” and even “makes decisions based on this number.”

The spiritual darkness surrounding Swift, she argues, has grown over time — which is precisely the point.

“She appeared as somebody so innocent and Christian-like in the beginning, and I really believe that's how the enemy does this because then you get your gathering. ... You get your platform. You get your followers, right?” says Nizza. “The Swifties came in, and then the darkness starts to come out, and that is to, of course, indoctrinate masses of people.”

She gives the example of Swift’s song “Invisible String” — a folk-pop love ballad about fate quietly tying her to a lover through small coincidences across years, as if an unseen thread had been pulling them together all along.

While perhaps trivial at first glance, Nizza explains that the invisible string theory originates from New Age occultism.

“The invisible string theory is the idea that there is an invisible string around one of your fingers and an invisible string around another person's finger that is kind of like your twin flame, the person you're meant to be with,” she says, noting that belief in this concept often leads people to “divorce” and other sins.

“It is a doctrine of demons, meaning a teaching of demons and not the Holy Spirit. There is no such thing as an imaginary string around anybody's finger,” she adds.

The invisible string and other New Age concepts, like zodiac signs and energy readings, Nizza argues, are all demonic because they’re predicated on the idea that “you are your own authority” and that “the universe will assist you in getting things you want.”

She explains that this paradigm is the opposite of Christianity, which puts Christ alone on the throne and calls people to be “accountable for [sin]” and seek “forgiveness.”

“There's so much freedom in Christ ... but in the New Age, what's good is bad, and what's bad is good. It's backwards,” she says.

To hear Allie and Nizza unpack occultism hidden in other areas of culture, including children’s entertainment, watch the episode above.

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