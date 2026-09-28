BBC gets CRUSHED over woke article claiming new fingernail trend is white supremacist 'erasure'

The woke intelligentsia has identified yet another seemingly innocuous instrument of white supremacist oppression that literally emanates from your fingertips.

A bizarre article published by the BBC claims that a trending practice in which women's nails are left unpainted is actually a racist plot against minorities.

'When I do get a manicure now, it’s no polish. Why? Because I’m old and tired. Not because I joined the KKK.'

The article cites Kristina Rodulfo, a beauty journalist, who links the bare-nail trend to racism.

"That trend really promotes blankness and this kind of sameness and erasure of culture and identity that is so important to black and brown communities," she said.

"They are often called elegant or tasteful, and these are often usually euphemisms that perpetuate white supremacist standards of beauty," Rodulfo added.

The article goes on to enumerate far less extremist reasons for the trend.

"It's just really chic. And I love less is more, I love minimalism ... less consumerism and just self-care things that you could probably do at home," said one woman who chose the unpolished look.

Critics latched onto the white supremacist comment to mock the BBC and the author.

"This is the most absurd story ever and it demeans the BBC to be reporting as 'news' that going without nail varnish is (apparently) classist and racist," said arts writer Alexandra Wilson.

"I got manicures for short to mid length red nails, every two weeks for decades. Decades!" responded one woman. "I simply got tired of doing it. And that is why I have bare nails. When I do get a manicure now, it’s no polish. Why? Because I’m old and tired. Not because I joined the KKK."

"So if you actually can't keep a manicure bc you spend your days doing laundry and dishes, or can't afford one, or are too busy working and taking care of kids to do your own, you are a white supremacist. Yes, that totally makes sense," said another sarcastically.

"I cant believe my bare nails are a political statement. I dont get em done because I dont want to sit in a badly ventilated chop shop full of carcinogens every 4 weeks risking blood and skin infections due to poor hygiene," replied another critic.

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"According to BBC breathing is racist, eating is racist, sleeping is racist, not polishing your nails is racist," read another response.

The national broadcaster is reportedly in financial straits and has been forced to cut shows, lay off workers, and threaten cutting off services.

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