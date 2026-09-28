Democrats don't just want to take your firearms. They want your kids' BB guns too.

Democratic lawmakers and officials around the country are so desperate to disarm law-abiding Americans, they are now going after some toy guns.

With the backing of the March for Our Lives Foundation and the eponymous gun-grabber activist group of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), Democratic Rep. Kevin Mullin (Calif.) introduced legislation last week targeting certain air guns.

'They are literally coming for your Red Ryder.'

Federal law currently defines the term "firearm" as "(A) any weapon (including a starter gun) which will or is designed to or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive; (B) the frame or receiver of any such weapon; (C) any firearm muffler or firearm silencer; or (D) any destructive device."

Whereas a firearm utilizes burning gunpowder to launch projectiles, air guns — as the name suggests — use compressed gas to send projectiles down the barrel.

Although air guns are categorically not firearms, Mullin's bill would classify them as such if they launch .177 pellets, .22 caliber pellets, and .25 caliber pellets at an initial velocity of at least 800 feet, 500 feet, and 450 feet per second, respectively. Any air gun firing a metallic pellet above .25 caliber would also be designated as a firearm.

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Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis/Getty Images

If enacted, this bill would require that air gun purchasers undergo a background check.

The legislation would also require that the attorney general "publish ... guidance to assist manufacturers of lethal air guns in becoming federal firearms licensees, including assistance with the application process and on compliance with requirements for licensees, including serialization and record keeping requirements" within a year of enactment.

Mullin said that he introduced his so-called "Garrett's Law" after Garrett Edwards — a constituent who, though barred from possessing a firearm, committed suicide using an air gun.

Ann Edwards said in a statement that her deceased son experienced "late onset psychosis" and was "able to access a lethal airgun through Amazon."

'The attempted Australia-ification of the US continues.'

Since one mentally compromised constituent abused his freedom, Mullin evidently wants to restrict that freedom for all Americans.

"If a weapon is powerful enough to kill, it should be subject to the same commonsense safety standards as any other gun," stated Mullin. "It makes no sense that someone prohibited by law from purchasing a firearm can still walk into a store or go online and legally obtain an airgun capable of killing. This bill closes that gap and, hopefully, helps prevent another family from facing this kind of unimaginable loss."

"Lethal weapons should be treated like lethal weapons," said March for Our Lives Foundation co-founder Jaclyn Corin.

Daisy, the over-century-old American company behind the famous Red Ryder lever-action BB gun, noted on X that Mullin's bill would impact toy air guns like the Daisy 880.

"Their goal is to eventually include all airguns," said the company. "If passed it will treat airguns guns producing 'high velocity' as firearms."

"It bears watching very closely," added the company.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) blasted Mullin's legislative initiative, stating, "The gun control lobby targeting BB and pellet guns is fundamentally unserious."

"Putting dangerous criminals behind bars and keeping them there is the #1 way to reduce violent crime, but leftists have convinced themselves that law-abiding gun owners are villains," added Lee.

"If you want to know how far gun-grabbers will go, they are now trying to reclassify BB guns as 'firearms,'" tweeted Young Americans for Liberty. "They are literally coming for your Red Ryder."

The National Association for Gun Rights suggested that this kind of legislation was a long time in coming.

"The attempted Australia-ification of the US continues," said the association. "Giffords and David Hogg's former gun control group are backing a bill to regulate air guns the same as firearms. This isn't a shock. We've said for years they'll never stop at firearms."

"They constantly point to places like the UK, Germany, and Australia as the model we should follow. Places that regulate knives with a point and make you register airsoft guns with the government," added the association.

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