Courtesy of Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
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Mexican national accused of sexually assaulting woman on Mackinac Island
September 28, 2026
The suspect forced a woman to the ground and then allegedly assaulted her.
A Mexican national remains in custody in Northern Michigan after he was identified as the suspect in a sexual assault on Mackinac Island earlier this month.
Mackinac Island is a picturesque tourist destination located in Lake Huron between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan. Some say going to Mackinac Island is almost like taking a "step back in time" with its breathtaking views, Victorian architecture, and strict prohibition of motor vehicles.
MIPD described Jaimez in the press release as 'a 30-year-old male from Mexico.'
According to a press release from the Mackinac Island Police Department, a woman was walking alone on Main Street, just east of Hoban Street, around 2:15 a.m. on September 16. At that point, a man forced her to the ground, sexually assaulted her, and then fled the scene on foot.
The woman was taken to the Mackinac Island Medical Center for treatment, the press release said.
Later that day, Carlos Adrian Fernandez De Lara Jaimez was identified as the suspect. Jaimez was arrested and booked into Mackinac County Jail in St. Ignace in the Upper Peninsula.
He is identified in his county booking photo as "Carlos Fernandez," though court records list Jaimez as his last name. A deputy confirmed to Blaze News that he remains in custody as of Monday afternoon.
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MIPD described Jaimez in the press release as "a 30-year-old male from Mexico." The county deputy could not confirm Jaimez's legal status but did note that surrendering his passport was one of the conditions of Jaimez's bond.
Jaimez has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with personal injury, a felony. He was arraigned on September 18, when Judge Beth Gibson assessed him a $100,000 cash or surety bond, court records show.
Jaimez had a probable cause conference on Monday, though court records listed only "miscellaneous action" under the event description. He has a preliminary examination hearing scheduled for next Monday.
Jaimez's attorney and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment from Blaze News.
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Sr. Editor, News
Cortney Weil is a senior editor for Blaze News.
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