‘That’s not the issue’: The NYT is dodging the real problem with political violence

A recent article from the New York Times alleges that President Donald Trump is cracking down on free speech in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination — but BlazeTV host Pat Gray says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Instead of defending free speech, Gray says the Times is excusing the left “as they revel in violence.”

“They had some thoughtful insight into Charlie Kirk’s assassination just a few days after the anniversary of his assassination. And you know, they’ve got all of these reporters who side with all the murderers in our society now,” he says.

“They did the same thing with Mangione and the murder of the CEO from the health insurance company,” he adds.

Gray went on to explain that no one is stopping them from celebrating “the murder of anybody they want.”

However, he says, “It just shows what kind of people we’re dealing with here. It shows that the left has no respect for human life.”

And in a recent poll, it’s revealed that nearly a whopping 60% of Democrats are neutral on President Trump getting assassinated in order for him to leave office.

“Twenty-three percent of Democrats say that would be very positive. Nine percent say somewhat positive," executive producer Keith Malinak says.

"So you’ve got 32% saying it would be very or somewhat positive,” Gray says.

“Fifty-seven percent either positive or they’re fine with it,” Malinak adds.

“The New York Times wants to make this a freedom of speech thing. ... That’s not the issue here. The issue is these people are insane. They’re psychotic. The left has literally gone nuts,” Gray says.

“Violently, frighteningly nuts,” he adds.

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