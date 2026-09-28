New York Magazine gets TORCHED for putting Elliot Page on the cover of its debut 'men's style' issue

The editors of New York Magazine decided that the person best suited for its debut "men's style" issue is a transgender-identifying actor.

The magazine's photographer "kibitzed" with some of the "most stylish" men at the Russian and Turkish Baths in New York City, but many online were not impressed.

'The Spirit of the Age wants us to know it is mocking and scorning us.'

"When even 15-year-olds are 'hype' about Ralph and Armani’s got a brand-new designer — it feels like the right moment to dedicate an entire issue to the subject," read a post from the magazine on Monday.

While the other covers featured biological men, one cover was dedicated to Ellen Page, who now identifies as Elliot Page after undergoing transgender surgery.

Much of the response online expressed bewilderment at the choice.

"Where is the man here? I see a mentally ill, testosterone injected woman that had her breast surgically removed," said one account.

"Fueling Elliot Page's gender dysphoria is not helping her or others. She needs to abandon Hollywood before it destroys what's left of her. Or, y'all do it for them," said another critic.

"I feel like this is sabotage or something," said another user. "Everyone knows that most people are so sick of trans crap being centered and don't relate to it. And it's icky to a lot of normal people even. And her face looks like she is scared or like a prisoner. Not flattering."

"Way to just alienate more of the audience of men's style. This poor woman's body is destroyed because she's traumatized. Just sad," replied one detractor.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace responded to the discordant cover in comments to Blaze News.

"Publications like the New Yorker are not for us, but for the opposing culture that occupies this land mass along side of us," he said. "And putting Ellen Page on its 'men's styles' issue is a clear declaration of that, but also a declaration of war."

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"The Spirit of the Age wants us to know it is mocking and scorning us," Deace added. "Except it's really doing something much riskier — shaking its fist at an all-powerful God."

Page is best known for her female role in "Juno" and most recently in a male role in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."



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