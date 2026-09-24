Sen. Tuberville gets mocked for warning about pilots with 'deranged fetish' — then he brings the receipts

A Republican senator is getting mocked for decrying pilots possibly practicing a "deranged fetish," but he fired back with disturbing evidence of his claim.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama railed against the transgender agenda in a fiery screed on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, but only one brief clip from his speech against the "woke mind virus" went viral.

'Ask yourself ... would you be comfortable with a MENTALLY ILL FURRY being your pilot?'

Tuberville called for a national debate on the mental health crisis that is causing widespread "gender confusion."

Then he cited furries in the airline industry.

"Many airline pilots, flight attendants, and aircraft traffic controllers are part of the furry community. Lord help us," he said. "It's terrifying when you think about this. When you walk onto a commercial flight, it's possible that the pilot flying your plane could have a deranged fetish of dressing up like an animal. You can't make this up."

That short clip from the 18-minute speech was posted to social media, where many on the left mocked and ridiculed Tuberville.

The vast majority of the criticism completely ignored the cogent argument and Tuberville's list of numerous examples of deranged people with fetishes who eventually became violent.

"Gender-confused people have one of the HIGHEST suicide rates among people struggling with mental illness. Unfortunately, these gender-confused individuals aren’t just harming themselves — they’re also hurting other people," he wrote on X Thursday. "GENDER CONFUSION IS A MENTAL ILLNESS."

To demonstrate his point about violence and "gender confusion," Tuberville mentioned Charlie Kirk, who argued in good faith against the transgender agenda, and was brutally murdered. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been linked to gender confusion and the online furry community.

Tuberville also responded to the ridicule with more evidence for his claims.

"I know the deranged Democrats don’t like the fact that I called out the insane FURRY CULTURE this week," Tuberville wrote in a post on social media.

"But the truth is, there is an ALARMING number of these DERANGED people working in our airline industry," he added. "Don’t believe me? Just a few months ago, PILOTS were MEOWING and BARKING at each other over the radio at DCA."

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He posted a news video that included a recording of pilots meowing and barking while on the job. One voice scolds them to be more professional.

"Just a few weeks ago at the 'Furry Migration' convention in Minneapolis, there was an 'Aviation Furs Meet-up,'" he added in a second post.

"Ask yourself ... would you be comfortable with a MENTALLY ILL FURRY being your pilot?" he added.

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