Swift shift? Taylor Swift shocks Glenn Beck — and not how you would expect

Glenn Beck is stunned that a story involving none other than Taylor Swift — the LGBTQ ally, abortion-supporting pop star — is bringing not only a smile to his face but also a little hope for the future.

A video of the newlywed singer cheering as her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, scored his first touchdown of the season, is going viral. In the clip, Swift points to her wedding ring, screaming, “That’s my husband!”

While Glenn “[doesn’t] care” about Swift as a celebrity, he knows that she has an unprecedented ability to shape the culture.

“The countless women who have never been told the power of supporting their husbands’ passions are seeing that video. They have never been told that it's a good and honorable thing to support their husbands, and they don't know how much that means to men,” he says.

“Now Taylor Swift is doing that. This is a cultural moment — an important one. It will give more women permission to point to their wedding ring and go, ‘That's my husband,”’ he adds.

But before Swift made it cool to support one’s husband, Glenn was encouraging women to do just that.

“I said at my speech for Charlie Kirk's memorial at TPUSA that women have forgotten the influence they hold over men, the power they have to shape the lives of the men that they love and to make sure they're on God's path,” he says.

Women, Glenn explains, bring out the best in men when they see and call out potential.

“You look at us as the man that, somewhere in all of us, we want to be. We will be that man. We will. Without nagging, without saying anything, you just see who we want to be and encourage us by … pointing to a ring and saying, 'That's my husband,'" he says.

Spouses encouraging each other, he says, is “rocket fuel.”

“You want to change your marriage? You tell your wife every day how proud you are that you're married to her. You tell your wife every day how amazing she is. It will transform her,” says Glenn.

“Women, you tell your husband how proud you are of him and what he does and what he accomplishes, how hard he works. You'll transform him.”

The culture, Glenn explains, is framing the latter as “trad” — internet slang for the traditional-wife trend that treats supporting a husband as a 1950s homemaker aesthetic of aprons, from-scratch dinners, and stay-at-home submission.

“It's not trad. … You don't have to wear an apron. [Taylor Swift] wasn't wearing an apron,” he says.

“Taylor Swift just set a massive example for women all over Earth … and millions of young women saw it.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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