'Free Luigi!' Bill Burr thinks a murdered father of two should have done some self-examination

Comedian Bill Burr made a habit in years past of poking fun of both the left and the right. However, he has increasingly been leaning left in his commentary.

In a Rolling Stone interview published on Tuesday, Burr complained about Immigration and Customs Enforcement, claiming whites are "not nearly upset as we need to be because we don't see ourselves going into the van."

'It's like, you're not the president. You’re just the CEO of a business.'

Burr — who is pro-abortion and previously criticized Florida's anti-mask mandates — also insinuated that the slaying of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which Luigi Mangione admitted to, was Thompson's fault. Burr then criticized the defensive actions taken by other major corporate executives.

"The response to the Luigi thing was not to be like, 'Well, hey, maybe we need to look at what we're doing if what we're doing makes some crazy person do this.' [Executives'] response was to take their faces off of the internet and get security."

"It’s like, you don’t think you need to examine? You know what I mean?" continued Burr. "It's like, you're not the president. You’re just the CEO of a business. Why do you need this level of security? Like, what is it that you're doing?'"

Health care executives and other Americans in the radical left's crosshairs might want more security because polling shows a troubling number of liberals support their demise.

RELATED: 'Reign of terror': One-third of Democrats give thumbs-up to Trump assassination

According to a CloudResearch poll conducted in the immediate aftermath of the assassination of Thompson in December 2024, 25% of self-identified liberals were "supportive or very supportive" of the murder, and 68% said they felt at least some sympathy toward Mangione.

A recent Emerson poll found that 12.4% of Democrats said that "the actions of the killer of the United Healthcare CEO" are "completely acceptable," and 7.5% of Democrats said they were "somewhat acceptable."

This is hardly the first time that Burr has expressed sympathy with Mangione, not Thompson, who was a father of two.

Just days after Thompson was assassinated, Burr expressed satisfaction on his podcast that "f**king CEOs are f**king afraid right now," stressing they "should be."

Just weeks later, in early 2025, the middle-aged comic used his time on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to call for the release of Mangione, stating, "Free Luigi!" Kimmel laughed in response, though whether Burr meant the line as a joke is unclear.

In 2023, Burr's liberal wife made a lewd gesture to President Donald Trump at UFC 295.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!