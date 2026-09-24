Tragic update about shooting survivor of Butler assassination attempt

James Copenhaver became a prominent critic of the security failures at the July 2024 rally where he was shot twice during the attack on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

More than two years after suffering permanent injuries in the failed assassination attempt, the 76-year-old has passed away.

'Jim endured unimaginable hardship with strength and perseverance.'

Copenhaver was shot twice in Butler, once through his triceps and also in his abdomen. He was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

He underwent several surgeries and still had bullet fragments in his body when he died.

Copenhaver's death was reported Thursday by journalist Ken Silva.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Copenhaver, who was gravely wounded in the horrific shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania," read a statement on social media from U.S. House Republicans. "Jim endured unimaginable hardship with strength and perseverance. We join his family and loved ones in mourning his loss and praying for them during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

Copenhaver publicly criticized the U.S. Secret Service as well as other agencies for security lapses in Butler.

He wrote a foreword for Silva's book on the assassination attempt in Butler.

"After raising a family and working for over 30 years — playing in a band on the side — I started to wonder: How will I be remembered?" he wrote. "Well, I got my answer to that question on July 13, 2024, though taking a bullet meant for the President wasn’t exactly what I had in mind."

RELATED: Trump shooter Thomas Crooks was emotionless from birth, says his father in chilling new details about Butler attacker

A 50-year-old retired fire chief named Corey Comperatore died from his injuries at the rally, and a third man named David Dutch survived being shot.

The president was grazed in the ear during the attack.

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