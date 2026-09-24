Jason Whitlock: Colin Kaepernick DISSES white parents for his black identity

Colin Kaepernick is openly complaining that his white adoptive parents couldn't prepare him for what it means to be black in America — but BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says they're the reason he succeeded in the first place.

In an interview on "The Karen Hunter show," Hunter asked Kaepernick how he thought “about the term 'biracial' in relation to [his] black identity” and whether or not it resonated with him at all.

“I identify as a black man,” Kaepernick responded. “It’s how I show up in the world. It’s how I’m treated in the world. That’s politically how I approach the world. Biracial, my parents knew I was black and told me I was black at a young age.”

“But also how they operated was within a sense of color blindness. Like, hey, we’re all family, like, everybody’s going to be treated equal. And that’s what it is. But that’s not how the world is going to operate or treat me when I walk outside these doors,” he continued.

Kaepernick went on to explain that his white parents from Wisconsin never explained that to him.

“I think their exposure to blackness was also whatever was out in the media at a high level,” he said.

“He’s acting like, ‘Oh, what a disadvantage it was,’” Whitlock says, pointing out that statistically those raised in black families aren’t doing anywhere near as well as he is.

“Don’t you see how well these black parents are doing preparing their kids for success? Haven’t you looked at their SAT scores? Haven’t you looked at their graduation rates? Haven’t you looked at their marriage rates?” Whitlock asks.

“Now they treated him like they treated a kid that would have been their own. They wanted him to be colorblind. And he turned out, for the most part, for a good stretch, pretty successful. Stayed out of trouble, made it to college, made it to the NFL,” he continues.

“It almost feels like what they did worked,” he adds.

However, now that Kaepernick has turned his focus to his racial identity, he’s starting to fail.

“And then once Colin Kaepernick became obsessed with his blackness, that’s when all the trouble started and that’s where the career and everything started going a different direction,” Whitlock explains.

“This guy’s clueless,” he adds.

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