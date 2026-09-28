Florida male allegedly opens fire at woman inside parking garage at courthouse. Turns out they're reportedly married.

A shooting inside the parking garage at the Orange County (Florida) Courthouse on Wednesday stopped court operations for several hours while deputies investigated the attempted murder of a woman in the garage, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Later in the day, deputies captured the "known suspect" — 26-year-old Kenneth Jerome Logan Jr., officials said.

'Why are you doing this to me?'

Logan was arrested on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder with a firearm

Aggravated battery with firearm (two counts)

Armed burglary of conveyance with firearm

Burglary of conveyance with assault/battery

Robbery with a firearm

Aggravated stalking

False imprisonment (with a weapon)

Battery

Florida Today reported Friday that Logan was denied bond; he remained behind bars Monday, jail records indicated.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Logan and the victim are married.

The victim told investigators she was at the downtown Orlando courthouse Wednesday to seek an injunction against Logan, the Sentinel said, citing records. No details about the injunction were available, the Sentinel added.

The victim parked her car in the garage and then went to the courthouse, deputies told the Sentinel.

When she returned, she entered the vehicle — and then noticed the seat had been moved and that something was in the back seat, the Sentinel said, citing Logan’s arrest affidavit.

With that, she ran out and saw Logan exit the car and point a handgun at her, the paper added.

He fired at her twice as she tried to run away, grabbed her dropped cell phone, caught up with her, struck her in the head with the gun, and held her as he tried to reload the weapon, the Sentinel reported.

The sheriff's office said the woman wasn't injured in the shooting.

But as he tried to reload, she was able to escape toward an elevator, and Logan ran off, the Sentinel reported, citing the affidavit. He also threw something inside her vehicle before running away, WOFL-TV reported.

During the incident, Logan repeatedly asked the victim, “Why are you doing this to me?” the paper noted.

RELATED: Male accused of shooting wife amid argument — then running ill-advised errand while taking her to hospital

Deputies had responded to the courthouse garage around 11:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired at the Orange Avenue facility, the Sentinel reported, adding that the lockdown was lifted in the afternoon while deputies continued searching for Logan.

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