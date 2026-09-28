‘Looksmaxxing’ king Clavicular built a brand on breaking bones. Now he’s charged with breaking a lot more.

Millions know him as Clavicular, the controversial influencer who helped popularize "looksmaxxing" — an online subculture obsessed with maximizing physical attractiveness by any means necessary.

But as BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau explain, the story surrounding the internet celebrity has become far more disturbing than viral videos about jawlines and self-improvement.

“We’re in this weird society where people can be massively famous, and you’ve never heard of them,” Stu says. “That’s kind of where I am with Clavicular until I did some deep research today preparing for this show.”

“He is a ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer,” he adds.

“This is a man who chiseled his face with a hammer,” Dave comments, explaining that it’s called “bone smashing.”

“The point of this is basically hitting yourself literally in the face with a hammer. Breaking the bones slightly, causing fractures, and then the bone was supposed to grow back to make you look more handsome,” Stu says.

“By the way, you should know this, this does not at all seem to be accurate about how the human body works,” he adds.

“It’s causing a lot of issues for a lot of people,” Dave agrees.

Clavicular has also been charged with allegedly raping a teenage girl, who claims that he lured her to his family’s $3 million Cape Cod mansion before exploiting her months later.

“He films everything that he does,” Dave comments. “Did he happen to turn off his backpack camera when this happened?”

“Well, apparently not,” Stu says, “when he was giving an underage girl alcohol and apparently injecting her face with some sort of serum.”

But those aren’t the only legal troubles Clavicular has faced. In February 2026, he was reportedly booted from a “fashion bash” and “attacked on a night out in New York,” before being arrested in March 2026 on a battery warrant.

The influencer was also charged with a misdemeanor after a viral video revealed an alligator being shot “repeatedly.”

“I know PETA won’t agree with me,” Dave says, “but they’re nasty lizard creatures, and I think they’re what’s remaining of the dinosaurs, and we don’t need them.”

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