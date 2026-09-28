Democrat gives nonresponse when forced to face uncomfortable truth about his party's lack of support

A possible 2028 presidential contender has been forced to respond to a poll showing how few Americans believe Democrats actually care about them.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona was being interviewed on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday when host Martha Raddatz pressed him about a poll saying only 34% of Americans believe Democrats care about people like them.

Kelly tried to distract from the unpopularity of the Democratic Party by criticizing the president.

"What does that tell you, what do you do about it if people just aren't feeling it from the Democrats, if you're sort of a default or people stay away from the race?" Raddatz asked.

"Well, I'll tell you what I'm doing about it. I've been traveling across the country basically nonstop for the last six months," said Kelly.

He went on to list the states he's been visiting, including New Hampshire and South Carolina, and added that he'd been to a Navajo parade in Arizona.

"Just talking to people and trying to understand their challenges in their homes, in their schools, in their communities," he added. "We have to deliver, there's no question about that."

After refusing to answer the question, Kelly pivoted to attacking President Donald Trump over the conflict in Iran.

The nonresponse fit into an earlier exchange from the same show where Kelly tried to distract from the unpopularity of the Democratic Party by criticizing the president.

Video of Kelly's nonresponse was posted to social media by the official account of the Republican National Committee.

RELATED: 'Blue wave' expected for midterms looks more like a tiny ripple, says CNN's Harry Enten

While Kelly's trips to the Navajo parade may not ease Democrats' polling woes, the president's popularity has also taken a dive owing to high gas prices and the conflict in Iran.

Democrats are hoping to seize control of at least the U.S. House of Representatives in order to thwart Trump's legislative goals for the latter part of his second term.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!