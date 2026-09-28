Glenn Beck: This may be the DARKEST secret coming out of China

In most countries, getting a life-saving organ transplant depends on tragedy, timing, and luck.

But according to the author of "Killed to Order," Jan Jekielek, China operates under a very different system.

“In a normal ethical transplantation regime like here, if I need a new heart, right, someone has to have a catastrophic accident and that heart needs to match me, blood type and tissue type, so my body doesn’t reject it,” Jekielek tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

“We end up with a situation where there’s very, very few available hearts for transplant. There has to be this catastrophic accident. In China, it’s the exact reverse,” he continues.

Jekielek explains that one of the original whistleblowers was a transplant surgeon who noticed that a patient was able to get an organ to order in just two weeks' time.

“Which means that that catastrophic accident was being arranged,” he tells Glenn.

And to be able to arrange this kind of sale, China has a very specific recipe.

“They have this long history in communist China of creating class enemies. OK, one of the first was land owners. They wanted to seize people’s land,” Jekielek explains.

“So they push this mass dehumanizing propaganda into the system, demonizing the land owners, convincing everybody that these are bad people, that they’re evil, that they’re dangerous, and basically conditioning the population to hate these people,” he continues.

After a successful dehumanization campaign, these people are incarcerated.

“They blood-typed, tissue-typed, and organ-scanned them across a database of a million or maybe 2 million people,” he tells Glenn.

“If I’m a rich person, I’ve got that 200 grand. I drop the money. That transaction is made, and I can get that new heart in two weeks,” he continues.

“Someone the regime has pushed dehumanizing propaganda against to be used against their will as my donor kills to order. That is what they do over there,” he adds.

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