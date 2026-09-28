Democrats ERUPT after Trump shuts down LGBTQ+ policy from Biden

The Trump administration has shut down an extension of special protections for certain LGBTQ+ members imposed under former President Joe Biden, and Democrats are imploding.

In 2024, Biden included sexual orientation and gender identity under the categories that would be protected under Title IX in the policies at the Department of Education.

'Trump is once again attacking the civil rights protections that help make our country great.'

According to the Department of Education, "The Biden administration’s Office for Civil Rights pushed schools across the country to illegally allow males to intrude into women’s sports and intimate facilities, and it investigated school staff for using incorrect pronouns or failing to ask students to declare a preferred gender.

The Trump administration has now ended those policies and " returned to enforcing the first Trump administration’s 2020 Title IX rule," the Education Department press release said.

"Thanks to today’s action, the published Title IX regulations faithfully reflect[] court orders and congressional intent — reducing confusion for parents, students, and educational institutions," said a statement from Linda McMahon, the secretary of education.

The Human Rights Campaign issued a statement implying that the change would result in more sexual violence in schools.

"The Trump administration is erasing protections for LGBTQ+ kids and survivors of sexual assault in school settings without an opportunity for public comment," the organization said. "Trump’s Department of Education has abandoned its duty to protect students from sex discrimination and sexual violence in schools."

Others pounced on the announcement to attack the president.

RELATED: Trump admin threatens California with 'imminent enforcement action' over trans athletes

We’re officially restoring Title IX’s original promise under the Trump Administration’s 2020 rule—bringing back clear, commonsense protections. Girls’ sports are for girls, and boys’ sports are for boys. pic.twitter.com/VX2FUn8ZUp

— Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) September 28, 2026

"Every day, this administration continues to target LGBTQIA+ kids," said Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington. "It’s incredibly harmful and does the exact opposite of what our shared goal should be: protecting kids. The LGBTQIA+ community and all our students deserve better."

"While the administration is unlawfully eroding protections for trans students under the guise of ‘protecting women and girls,’ they are systematically weakening the very laws that keep students safe and schools accountable," responded National Women’s Law Center director Shiwali Patel in a statement to Politico.

"Trump is once again attacking the civil rights protections that help make our country great. Illinois will remain a safe state for ALL students to pursue their dreams," replied Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D).

Republicans applauded the return to former policies.

"The Biden Administration’s rewrite of Title IX did immeasurable harm to women and girls by replacing biological sex with gender identity," replied Republican Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina.

"Biological males do not belong in women’s locker rooms, on women’s teams, or competing in women’s sports. This action restores common sense and makes clear that schools must protect the safety, privacy, and opportunities of female students."

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