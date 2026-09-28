Young children found covered in blood with horrific injuries — police arrest shocking suspect

A South Carolina mother apparently said she was hallucinating when she was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing her two young children.

Officers were called to a residence on Bud Arthur Bridge Road for a welfare check when the children were found, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

'Some of the lacerations were so deep they cut to the bone.'

The children, ages 3 and 6 years old, had dozens of injuries, according to police.

"Between the two children, we're estimating that there were approximately 50 stab wounds," said Lt. Graham McLellan of the sheriff's office.

"Some of the lacerations were so deep they cut to the bone," said the solicitor’s office.

Police arrested the children's 35-year-old mother, Taylor Gosnell, after she arrived at the home. She was acting erratically and was sent for a mental evaluation.

The home was also described as covered in blood and with broken debris and shattered glass throughout the home. Televisions and mirrors were found destroyed inside.

The children were transported to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment and are said to be in stable condition. But the injuries to the 6-year-old are disturbing.

"He’s currently facing the possibility of amputation of fingers and possibly an arm due to the severity of the injury sustained," said the solicitor’s office.

McLellan also said the deputies were disturbed by what they experienced.

"There is no preparation that our deputies can have to see something like that," he added.

"We’re going to do our job," McLellan continued. "Our deputies are going to go out there and do what they have to do to make sure that there’s justice delivered for these children."

Gosnell was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

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The suspect has previous charges pending of child endangerment from 2024, according to the sheriff's office.

She's being held without bond.

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