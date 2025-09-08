Woman attacked her 10-year-old son with a machete while they were in the shower, police say

A woman was arrested for injuring her 10-year-old son with a machete while they were in the shower, according to California police.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the home in Carmichael on Angelina Avenue at about 8:30 p.m on Aug. 18.

'She's going to jail. She's gonna have to sort out whatever demons she has in there and hopefully be held accountable.'

They found an injured man subduing the woman and her child, who had lacerations, said the sheriff's spokesperson, Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

He described the long knife as something like a machete.

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Anna Veres, and she was arrested. The boy was hospitalized and treated for his wounds.

"There were several wounds, so hard to say if they were full-on stabs. There were several slashes and, again, both suffered multiple wounds. But fortunately, some of them may have been on the hands and arms and torso," Gandhi said.

Both the son and the father are expected to survive their injuries.

Gandhi went on to say it was unclear why the woman attacked her son, and he added that she could be suffering from mental illness.

"Was she under the influence of something? Is it mental health? Is it just pure evil? I honestly don't know right now," he said.

RELATED: Georgia mom stabbed 6-year-old son to death and then lit their home on fire, police say

"She's going to jail. She's gonna have to sort out whatever demons she has in there and hopefully be held accountable," Gandhi added.

The woman is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony charges of corporal injury to a child, as well as felony charges of corporal injury to a spouse. She was held without bail.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!