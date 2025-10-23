Democrat Jay Jones' scandals pile up: Criminal investigation emerges on the heels of violent texts

Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones faces more pressure to drop out of the race after reports surfaced that he is under investigation concerning a prior reckless driving conviction.

Jones' campaign was already battling a scandal when leaked text messages from 2022 revealed that he had wished death upon a Republican lawmaker and his children.

In the texts, Jones stated that, in a hypothetical situation where he had only "two bullets" and had to choose between shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R), Adolf Hitler, and Pol Pot, he would shoot Gilbert twice. He also claimed that Gilbert and his wife were "breeding little fascists," referring to their children, and wished harm on them. None of Jones' fellow Democrats called on him to exit the race over the texts.

Several local reports on Wednesday indicated that Jones' campaign was facing yet another scandal, this time involving a 2022 reckless driving conviction for driving 116 mph.

A court previously ordered Jones, a Democratic former Virginia delegate, to pay a fine and serve 1,000 hours of community service. According to reports, Jones completed 500 hours with the NAACP and another 500 hours at Meet Our Moment. However, he allegedly did not make it clear to the court that the latter was his own political action committee.

New Kent County Commonwealth's attorney Scott Renick was assigned to investigate questions surrounding Jones' community service. Yet, Renick felt "it would be improper for him to act in the matter ... due to a potential conflict," according to court records obtained by Blaze News. He recommended the court assign special prosecutor Nathan Green.

Renick's office declined to provide any additional comments on the matter.

WAVY-TV reported that Green had also refused to accept the appointment. Green provided an order to Blaze News confirming that he had recused himself from the case. The order claimed that "it would be improper for him to act in the matter." Green did not provide any further explanation.

Jason Miyares, the current Virginia attorney general and Jones' Republican opponent, called on Jones to withdraw from the race "for the sake of public trust and common decency."

"Virginians deserve an Attorney General whose integrity is beyond question," Miyares stated. "Jay Jones had already disqualified himself with his violent text messages against political opponents and their children."

"It is not possible for Jay Jones to fulfill the duties of that office while under an open criminal investigation," Miyares continued. "If Jay Jones stays in the race, it shows a contempt for voters never seen in modern Virginia political history. Jay Jones has not taken accountability for his words or actions."

The Republican Attorneys General Association previously called for Jones to drop out of the race following the unearthed text messages and heightened those calls Thursday because of the ongoing investigation.

"Jay Jones has proven himself time and again to be unfit and unqualified to serve as Virginia's top prosecutor," RAGA executive director Adam Piper stated in a press release. "While 51% of Virginians have said Jay Jones should drop out, Democrats continue to put partisan identifiers above principle by allowing Jay Jones to remain on the ballot. He is a threat to the safety of all Virginians."

"Jay Jones has shown he lacks the character, integrity, and judicial temperament to be attorney general," Piper said. "From murderous text messages to reckless driving at 116 mph to defrauding a court of law, Jay Jones belongs behind bars, if convicted of fraud, not as a member of the state bar — let alone as Virginia's attorney general."

Jones' campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

