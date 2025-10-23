Cuomo campaign walks back 'criminals' AI ad against Mamdani — but it's going viral on social media

A political advertisement satirically portraying criminals who support the policies of Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was pulled by the Cuomo campaign.

The ad was posted by the campaign on Wednesday evening just as the last mayoral debate was ending, but then it was quickly taken down, according to the New York Times.

'When a woman's being domestically abused, she finally won't have to deal with some pesky cop to arrest the abuser but now a social worker to help, you know, kumbaya the situation!'

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesperson for the Cuomo campaign, told the Times that it was posted "in error" and was not "done yet."

Copies of the two-minute video generated by artificial intelligence have since gone viral on social media. One post with the video garnered more than 2.5 million views.

The video shows criminals happily endorsing Mamdani and expressing support for his policies that go easy on criminals. They include a domestic abuser, a pimp, a drug dealer, and a drunk driver.

Common Cause New York described the ad as "offensive and a shocking attempt at fear-mongering." The group added that it might be in violation of state election law for failing to identify itself as being generated by AI.

"With plans to decriminalize all drugs, Mamdani will be a job creator for drug dealers!" says one character in the ad.

"Instead of helping us homeless get off the streets and into the mental health facilities we need, he wants to give us safe injection sites to do crack and let us sleep in subway cars!" says a character resembling a homeless man.

"When a woman's being domestically abused, she finally won't have to deal with some pesky cop to arrest the abuser but now a social worker to help, you know, kumbaya the situation!" says a heavyset male character in a wifebeater undershirt.

"Who cares if legalizing prostitution statistically leads to an increase for sex trafficking of women and young girls by 70%?" a black pimp character says.

"You can't have safety without equality!" says a white woman who drunkenly stumbles out of her car after a crash.

"I'm a criminal for Zohran Mamdani!" they proclaim.

The ad was widely praised by some on social media, especially from those on the right.

"Probably the most honest political ad of the season," one response reads.



"Truth in advertising. I love this ad. I could watch it on a loop," another user said.

"Hahahahaha. This is by far the only good thing to come from @andrewcuomo ever," another account replied.

On the other hand, others called it "racist and hateful."

